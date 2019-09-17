Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.13.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tenille Dashwood defeated Kiera Hogan @ 8:55 via pin [**]

– Michael Elgin defeated Dinastia @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Texano Jr. @ 5:55 via pin [**¾]

– Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards @ 9:30 via DQ [***¼]

– Nino Hamburgesa and Big Mami defeated The Desi Hit Squad @ 5:25 via pin [*½]

– Street Fight: OVE defeated Tommy Dreamer and Tessa [email protected] 9:25 via pin [**½]

Tenille Dashwood vs. Kiera Hogan : Hogan talks shit and they lock up, working to the ropes. They break, lock up again and work into counters as Dashwood takes control. Hogan counters out, follows with kicks and then runs away. She follows with strikes, but Dashwood cuts her off and hits a basement dropkick for 2. Hogan powders, Dashwood chases and then hits a neck breaker in the ropes for 2. Hogan cuts her off with a superkick, follows with strikes and Dashwood is down so Hogan covers for 2. Hogan chokes her out in the ropes, and then works her over in the corner and chokes her out. Hogan follows with a clothesline, corner dropkick and covers for 2. Hogan grounds the action, but Dashwood fires back until Hogan hits a bulldog for 2. Hogan talks trash, so Dashwood fires back and hits a clothesline. The big boot follows and then hits a butterfly suplex and follows with the taste of Tenille for 2. Hogan counters the spotlight kick and follows with a head kick for 2. Dashwood counters back with a German, and that gets 2. Hogan cuts her off, hits John Wooooo and Dashwood then counters into a tarantula. Dashwood up top and the high cross and spotlight finishes it. Tenille Dashwood defeated Kiera Hogan @ 8:55 via pin [**] This was ok, but a bit sluggish at times. Also, I feel that for Dashwood’s debut match, it was way too competitive and that she didn’t really come off like a big star like they were pushing her as.

– Sami is complaining about Impact management screwing them. He might have to wait for Bound For Glory for his title shot, but he’s got plans in Mexico tonight.

– Jimmy Jacobs talks with the North, and Josh Alexander thought winning the title was the best night of their career, but nothing could match the looks on everyone’s faces when they got rid of LAX last week. Page says their title was on the line too last week, and fairy tales aren’t real, bullies exist, and they do whatever they want. It’s time for everyone to admit that they’re their favorite tag team, and it feels amazing to be the best tag team in the world.

Michael Elgin vs. Dinastia : So this is Elgin vs. a mini, and the AAA minis champion at that. They lock up and Elgin shove shim down. Dinastia tries to fight back, but just gets tossed across the ring. Dinastia fires back with leg kicks, but Elgin cuts him off with chops. They work into passes, Dinastia hits a head scissors, and then gets caught with a back breaker. Dinastia counters back, dumps Elgin and Elgin catches the moonsault on the floor and apron bombs him. Back in and the lariat follows. Elgin then finishes him with an emerald flowsion for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Dinastia @ 3:00 via pin [NR] This was a fun squash for Elgin and worked as part of the set up for the Marufuji match; good stuff overall.

– Post match, Elgin gets a mic after the match and says that was a message sent around the globe. He’s been in the ring with nearly everyone in Japan, except for one man, and since that man is coming to Bound For Glory, he’ll see Marufuji there.

– Taya Valkyrie is backstage complaining about Tenille Dashwood, but she’s the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion ever, and that’s impressive? Rosemary is wondering how Taya keeps getting into her dungeon. Taya wants to take Rosemary out for mimosas, and that causes Rosemary to get pissed.

– TJ Perkins is with Fallah Bahh at catering and sits down with him. He says he knows Bahh hit a rough patch lately, but never give up ever. Bahh just Bahhs, but TJP says not to talk like that because they came from a Filipino background of warriors, and he’s going to help Bahh find his voice.

– Jim Mitchell implores Jessicka Havoc to be careful because Su Yung’s power grows every day, and he’s terrified that if she doesn’t back off now, he won’t be able to save her.

– Moose congratulates Ken Shamrock for getting a dream match with him at Bound For Glory, and it’s a dream match because he’s in it. Shamrock is relevant now, and he turned him into a trending topic on Twitter, but he doesn’t believe he’s still the World’s Most Dangerous Man. He hopes Shamrock enjoys the moment, because at Bound For Glory, he steps into the ring with a five star athlete and the best wrestler in the world; the legend known as Moose.

Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Texano Jr. : Wagner’s son is at ringside, Texano attacks before the bell and they brawl to the floor. They trade strikes, and back in, Texano takes control and grounds the action, he starts attacking the leg. Texano grabs his bull ropes, but the ref takes it and that allows Wagner to hit dragon screws. He follows with chops and a cutter for 2. Texano fires back, misses a charge and spills to the floor. Wagner follows with an apron cannonball. He whips Texano to the barricade, but back in Texano cuts him off wit a draping DDT for 2. The leg lariat follows for another 2 count. Texano heads up top and Wagner cuts him off, follows him up and hits the superplex. The hammerlock lariat follows, and the Dr driver finishes it. Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Texano Jr. @ 5:55 via pin [**¾] Wagner winning made the most sense as he’s the bigger star and he will be working Bound for Glory in a trios tag. The match was pretty good with Impact fans getting a small taste of the good Dr.

– In the LAX clubhouse, Santana says they tried, and Ortiz can’t believe it ended like that. Willie Mack and Rich Swann arrive and Mack says everyone doubted them when they got here, but they turned it around and proved they’re the best. Swann says this is the time to do this for the boys and Impact Wrestling and the fans. They want to face LAX in their last match and give them a chance to go out on top. Konnan’s going to talk to Impact Management and get the match made.

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards : They brawl right away, Edwards lays in chops and follows with a suicide dive. Edwards lays in strikes and then chops. Ace battles back but Edwards cuts him off with chops. He then crotches him on the post and back in, Ace uses his coat to distract and attack Edwards. He lays the boots to Edwards, and follows with a suplex for 2. he grounds the action, and uses the card to paper cut Edwards. Ace lays in chops and strikes, kicks and grounded elbows as Callis focuses on Ace wanting to fuck Alisha Edwards. Ace follows with kicks, strikes and Edwards fires up and hits a clothesline. He follows with chops and works over Ace in the corner. Ace counters back but Edwards hits the blue thunder bomb for 2. Ace fights off the tiger driver, hits Edwards with his cane and hits the disaster kick for 2. Ace follows with kicks and a bulldog. The double stomp follows, and Edwards cuts off the fold and hits the tiger driver for 2. Ace powders so Edwards hits a suicide dive, Ace grabs a chair but Edwards takes it and Ace kicks itinto his face but Edwards throws it at him for the DQ. Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards @ 9:30 via DQ [***¼]

Eddie lays him out with a Boston Knee Party. Eddie gets on top of Austin and repeatedly punches him until the ref tries to intervene. Eddie backs him off, so another referee and some officials come out, and Eddie chases them off too. Ace is on the floor and clutching his arm while Eddie gets a chair and throws it at one of the officials on his way out of the arena. the match was good, but I am just not interested in the angle and while I appreciate tem trying to build up Austin, I felt hat they could be doing much more with Edwards,

– We see a video of Jimmy Jacobs interviewing Cage and Melissa Santos, who are getting married live in two weeks. Cage says he’s going to be a fighting champion, and that’s what he’ll be at Bound For Glory.

– We get a video package for Johnny Swinger.

– Alisha checks on Austin getting loaded into the ambulance and screams at Eddie for beating him up and then calls him a cheating bastard. They stare at each other before Alisha gets in the ambulance and closes the doors.

Nino Hamburgesa and Big Mami vs. The Desi Hit Squad : The Deaners are at ringside. DHS are wearing overalls. Singh and Hamburgesa begin. They lock up and work into passes as Hamburgesa hits a shoulder tackle. Mami and Raju tag in and Mami slaps him. but Raju attacks but Mami hits a splash and clothesline for 2. Hamburgesa tags in and Raju rakes the eyes and the DHS take over. Singh follows with kicks, lays the boots to him and the second rope elbow drop misses. Mami tags in and they double team Singh, Mami does a stink face and they run Raju into Singh. Stink face again. Hamburgesa hits a cannonball and DHS powder. Hamburgesa hits a suicide cannonball and Mami heads up top and a falling high cross to the pile follow. They post Hamburgesa, and Raju gets distracted by Cody and Mami hits a Samoan drop. Hamburgesa hits a top rope splash for the win. Nino Hamburgesa and Big Mami defeated The Desi Hit Squad @ 5:25 via pin [*½] The good news is that Nino Hamburgesa and Big Mami are over, but the bad is that the match stunk.

– Post match, Mahabali Shera returns and kicks the shit out of the Deaners, officially joining with Desi Hit Squad to the delight of Gama Singh. That Sony-Six deal is good because of the money the company needs, but stinks because it stipulates that Indian talents need to be on the shows. If they could find some good ones that would be great.

Street Fight: Sami Callihan and Jake Crist vs. Tessa Blanchard and Tommy Dreamer : They brawl at the bell and battle on the stage. Tessa & Dreamer take control until Sami slams Dreamer on the stage. Tessa fires away on Jake, slams him off the apron and she follows with a RANA on the floor. Sami charges and brawls with Tessa and Tessa counters the powerbomb, and follows with an apron cannonball. Sami gets run into the steps while Tessa and Jake roll into the ring. Tessa follows with a tornado DDT, and a suicide dive and another. Sami cuts her off and grabs a staple gun. Dreamer fights him off, they fight over the stapler, and Dreamer then staples Sami. Dreamer puts him in the tree of WHOA and he and Tessa work over Jake with flip flop and flies. Hake is put into the tree of WHOA as they set up chairs and follow with dropkicks. Stereo cutters connect for 2. Sami cuts off Dreamer as Jake attacks Tessa. Tessa fires up and fights them off until they cut her off with big boots and Jake follows with superkicks and the double team cutter follows for 2. Jake takes her up top and follows her up. Dreamer runs Jake into Sami and Tessa hits a doomsday high cross. She heads back up and hits magnum but Sami hits her with the bat. Dreamer has a kendo and nails Sami. The DDT follows. Dave arrives, gets taken out and Fulton attacks Dreamer allowing Sami to ht a cactus special for the win. OVE defeated Tommy Dreamer and Tessa Blanchard @ 9:25 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid main event, but I am really not thrilled with Tessa being set up with the ECW alumni troop as I think that it hurts more than it helps.

– Post match, they continue to brawl as Rhino & RVD join in to even the odds and stand tall after an RVD frog splash with Tessa & Tommy.

