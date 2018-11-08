Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 11.03.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Killer Kross defeated Josh Alexander @ 5:20 via submission [**¾]

– From Turning Point 2010: Jeff Hardy defeated Matt Morgan @ 13:00 via pin [**½]

– From Impact Wrestling 11.01.18: Pentagon defeated Homicide @ 5:55 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Killer Kross vs. Josh Alexander : They lock up and Kross shoves Alexander down. They work into counters as Alexander grounds things. Kross powers out and they trade shoulder tackles. Alexander lays in chops and Kross just stands there and takes them and smiles. Kross cuts him off with body shots and covers for 2. He starts working the arm; Alexander fights to his feet but runs into a kick and Kross covers for 2. Kross gets the arm bar but Alexander makes the ropes. Alexander fires back with forearms and chops. Alexander misses a charge but cuts off Kross and hits a top rope shoulder tackle. Alexander follows with a suicide tackle and back in, covers for 2. Kross fights back, hits a chokeslam and powerbomb. The Saito follows and Kross then chokes out Alexander. Killer Kross defeated Josh Alexander @ 5:20 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good match with Kross looking great in victory.

– We go around the ring with Abyss. He was a marketing director for IHL teams prior to getting into wrestling full time. He also played some college football, and isn’t a fan of the current corporate bowl system. Along with the Impact Hall of Fame, he’s in the Kentucky Wrestling Hall of Fame. He’s a bigger NFL than college football fan. He also loves hockey, but prefers it live as TV doesn’t do it justice. He loves to chill and watch Steelers games on Sundays and relaxing. Abyss comes across as such a nice and down to Earth guy.

Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Morgan : And here we go with the main event. Morgan tosses Hardy down and he then rolls to the floor. Hardy back in, they circle, clubbing blows from Morgan and Hardy is down in the corner. Hardy back to his feet, boot to Morgan, rights connect, off the ropes and he runs into Morgan and gets knocked down. Hardy backs off into the ropes, eye poke to Morgan and rights by Hardy. Kicks to the knee of Morgan, Morgan goozles him and tosses him over the ropes and to the floor. The ref backs off Morgan as Hardy tries to return to the ring, he stalls on the floor for a while and then Hardy spits in Morgan’s face. To the floor he goes, Hardy runs, misses an elbow as Morgan was coming in and Morgan attacks Hardy on the apron. He drags Hardy to the floor, and then slams him to the apron. Back into the ring they go and Morgan covers for 2. Slam by Morgan, off the ropes and misses the leg drop. Basement dropkick by Hardy, leg drop to the leg of Morgan and he starts to attack the knee. Boot to the face by Hardy, elbow to the head and a cover for 1 by Hardy. Hardy works an odd-looking standing knee bar, now into the half crab. Morgan tries to fight out, and Morgan gets the ropes to break the hold. Hardy shoves the ref, and gets warned for that. Hardy takes Morgan to the ropes, lays the leg on the ropes and cannon balls down onto it. Knee drop by Hardy and a cover gets 2. Headlock by Hardy now, grounding his larger opponent. Morgan to his feet, Hardy takes out the knee, tries to whip him off the ropes, fails, clotheslines from Morgan. He rips off Hardy’s shirt, and fires up. Clothesline takes off Hardy’s head, and Morgan covers for 2. Hardy counters, and comes back with the DDT for 2. Hardy to the second rope, flies off, goozled by Morgan, CHOKESLAM connects and a cover gets 2. Hardy grabs the ref, and mule kicks Morgan. Twist of hate connects for 2. Hardy is not happy. Hardy with rights, but then eats a carbon footprint, and only gets 2. Morgan is not happy here, grabs Hardy, but Hardy gets the twist of hate again and that only gets 2! Hardy argues with the referee, Morgan with a head butt, and the back elbows connects. Sets Hardy up top, elbow by Hardy, whisper in the wind by Hardy. Twist of hate again and that is all. Jeff Hardy defeated Matt Morgan @ 13:00 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match but as a PPV main event, a complete disappointment, showcasing the shortcomings of Morgan as an attempted main event guy.

Pentagon vs. Homicide : King, Hernandez, & Fenix are all at ringside. Pentagon attacks right away, and lays in kicks to send Homicide to the floor. Back in and Pentagon rips open Homicide’s shirt and lays in chops. He follows with leg kicks, heads up top and the double stomp misses, and Homicide follows with clotheslines and then bites Pentagon’s fingers. They trade clotheslines, and Pentagon hits a backstabber after some miscommunication. The apron superkick follows from Pentagon. Homicide battles back and hits a suicide dive. Homicide now lays in chops, fish hooks Pentagon, and rolls him back in. Homicide hits an XPLODER for 2. Homicide talks shit, and follows with a tornado DDT for 2. Homicide now takes him up top and Pentagon slips out and hits Cheeky Nandos and then the top rope double stomp for 2. Homicide fights off the package piledriver, they trade chops and kicks. Homicide counters the gringo killer intro a cradle for the win. Pentagon defeated Homicide @ 5:55 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match for the time given, and played into the angle that they started last week. I love King using Konnan’s other boys to get back at Konnan, and the possibility of the Lucha Bros getting pissed and eventually taking it out on Konnan & feuding with LAX sounds fucking great. They all brawl post match, with King and the OGz standing tall.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”