Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 6.01.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Rascalz defeated oVe @ 3:14 via pin [**]

– From TNA Sacrifice 2010: Champion RVD vs. AJ Styles @ 24:50 via pin [***]

– From Impact 5.31.19: Eddie Edwards defeated Killer Kross @ 13:55 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

The Rascalz (Trey & Wentz) vs. oVe (Jake & Dave Crist) : The Rascalz attack with a trio of dives to begin. Jake quickly fights back, tags in Dave and they work over Trey as Dave hits an apron DDT for 2. Quick tags follow and oVe works double teams, and Dave hits meteora for 2. Jake takes out Wentz and it breaks down as Trey hits Cheeky nandos and a 619. Meteora follows and Wentz then hits the swanton and that’s all. The Rascalz defeated oVe @ 3:14 via pin [**] They showed good chemistry in the criminally short amount off time they were given. I have no idea how you only give three minutes to two insanely talented teams capable of a great match and feel like your job was a success. Unless someone was injured necessitating this being so short, whoever booked and agented this match sucks.

– We go around the ring with Willie Mack. They joke about the show’s name, which Willie wants to change. Willie says he’s just chilling and talks about how people are amazed at how he moves for his size. Some people think he looks mean, but he’s just a chill dude. He doesn’t hate anyone, but doesn’t like Sami & oVe. He enjoyed Lucha Underground being so different, and felt it was a great mix of everything. Willie wants to be the world champion, but says it’s way tougher than most think. He’d love to be X-Division champion, but doesn’t want to have to fight Swann since they are friends. He says RVD is cool with him doing the frog splash. He loves ET & South Park.

Champion RVD vs. AJ Styles : This was the main event of NA Sacrifice 010, and while an overall good match, even in 2010, RVD was proving why he shouldn’t work long matches and be a main player, but here we are in 2019 and he’s back and slower than ever. If you cut out the bullshit with Flair & Lethal, and also cut about eight minutes off of it the match is much better. Champion RVD vs. AJ Styles @ 24:50 via pin [***]

Street Fight: Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross : Edwards rushes the ring and they brawl right away. Edwards follows with a plancha and then apron bombs Kross. THAT’S FOR KENNETH YOU FUCK! Edwards grabs a trashcan, and Kross cuts him off with an overhead toss on the floor. Kross follows with knee strikes, and then posts Edwards. Back in and Edwards cuts him off but Kross stops the dive with a trashcan shot. The suplex on the floor follows. Back in and Kross is cut off with a blue thunder bomb onto a trashcan. He follows with trashcan lid shots, taking Kross down and the cover gets 1. Edwards now gets a ladder, brings it in and runs into a choke from Kross, but escapes with lid shots and Kross levels him with a kick. Kross fires up and brings in chairs, sets them up with the ladder and stomps away at Edwards. He follows with kicks, but Edwards no fires up but Kross rakes the eyes and powerbombs him onto the ladder setup on the chairs. Kross piles up chairs, chokes out Edwards and then takes him up top. Kross follows him up and Edwards fights him off, and hits the sunset bomb into the pile of chairs and the cover gets 2. Edwards now sets up chairs, follows with strikes, and but Kross counters the tiger driver and slams Edwards onto the chairs. The tree slam into the chairs follows. The Saito follows, and Kross gets his fancy black gloves, allegedly lead lined, and the Sandman arrives and canes Kross. Edwards hits the Boston knee party and picks up the win. Eddie Edwards defeated Killer Kross @ 13:55 via pin [***¼] This was god, Kross looked like a real bad ass and they use the stipulation well… but I hated the finish as it did Eddie no favors and made it look like he needed saved.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 25. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss whether or not Jon Moxley is the biggest star in wrestling, break down NXT Takeover 25 and then preview the show that will allegedly be equal to or greater than WrestleMania, WWE Super Showdown 2019. The show is approximately 123-minutes long. * Intro

* Is Jon Moxley The Biggest Star in Wrestling Right Now?: 2:20

* AEW Double or Nothing Does 98,000 Buys: 22:10

* The Most Frustrating Aspect of an NXT Takeover Special: 28:30

* WWE Counter Programming All Out & NJPW in London: 50:30

* NXT Takeover 25 Review: 55:35

* WWE Super Showdown 2019 Preview: 129:15 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play