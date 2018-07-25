Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 7.25.18 (Season 4, Episode 7)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jake Strong defeated Sammy Guevara @ 4:05 via pin [**½]

– Matanza Cueto defeated Vinnie Massaro @ 1:08 via sacrifice [NR]

– Winners Move Onto The Gift of The Gods Title Match: Dezmond X, Dragon Azteca Jr, & King Cuerno defeated Son of Havoc, Ivelisse & The Mack @ 6:15 via pin [**¾]

– Gift of The Gods Title Match: Dragon Azteca Jr defeated Dezmond X & King Cuerno @ 11:30 via pin [***½]

– Good news, doctors have been able to save Famous B’s leg following the vicious attack by Jake Strong.

Jake Strong vs. Sammy Guevara : Jake immediately hits slams and suplexes, tossing Guevara round with ease. Jake follows with a Vader bomb but Guevara fires up and hits a high cross and they spill to the floor. Jake gets pissed, tossed him into some chairs and Guevara tries to climb a ladder. Jake looks for the ankle lock, Guevara kicks him away and climbs into the balcony. He follows with a moonsault onto Jake. He then lays in repeated superkicks. Back in the ring and Jake gets the ankle lock and Guevara taps. Jake Strong defeated Sammy Guevara @ 4:05 via pin [**½] This was a fine extended squash with Guevara getting good flashes before he got, got.

– Antonio wanted to fire Massaro as soon as he took over, but he didn’t because if Dario kept him around, there may be some talent under that dirty tracksuit. Antonio has a pizza delivered to him in the ring. It’s pineapple, Antonio, YOU EVIL FUCKING BASTARD THAT IS THE ULTIMATE HEEL MOVE!

Matanza Cueto vs. Vinnie Massaro : Massaro slaps him, lays in strikes and the snoring elbow. He runs the ropes and gets tired. Head butt by Matanza, wrath of the gods onto the pizza and that’s that. The pizza guy steals Vinnie’s wallet, gets chokeslammed and he also gets sacrificed. Matanza Cueto defeated Vinnie Massaro @ 1:08 via sacrifice [NR] I love that they are using the Matanza angle to off deadweight/write people off. I am curious to see exactly where it goes.

Lucha Underground Season 4 back up to averaging 1 death per episode and they've still got 4 segments left in this one. pic.twitter.com/VWmX3SAYeF — luchablog (@luchablog) July 26, 2018

– Antonio arrives and decides to mix things up. He’s going to make this a three-way. We have a trios match first and the winners move on. Antonio sure loves to change his mind.

Son of Havoc, Ivelisse & The Mack vs. Dezmond X, Dragon Azteca Jr, & King Cuerno : they all brawl to begin, Killshot watches on as Mack cuts off Dezmond. He works over he and Azteca and then Cuerno. Havoc tags in and he runs wild on Cuerno and hits a high cross for 2. Ivelisse tags in and hits a RANA. Dezmond looks to cut her off, but Ivelisse dumps him and lays in kicks on Azteca and hits an arm drags. Cuerno makes the save and Azteca covers for 2. Dezmond in and his team isolates Ivelisse and works double and triple teams. Ivelisse fights back, hits an enziguri and tags in Mack. Mack runs wild and hits clotheslines, turning people inside out. He tags in Havoc as bodies fly to the floor. Superkick by Mack and he follows with a tope. Havoc now hits the Sasuke special onto the pile. Back in and Havoc heads up top, gets cut off and Cuerno hits thrill of the hunt for the win. Dezmond X, Dragon Azteca Jr, & King Cuerno defeated Son of Havoc, Ivelisse & The Mack @ 6:15 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little match, lots of action, but it had an extremely flat finish.

– Post match, Mil Muertes arrives and lays out Son of Havoc, Ivelisse & The Mack.

Gift of The Gods Title Match: Dezmond X vs. Dragon Azteca Jr vs. King Cuerno : They all run wild to start hitting rapid-fire offense. Cuerno takes control, hits a dropkick and covers Azteca for 2. Dezmond back in and lays in strikes on Cuerno. Dezmond now works over both men, hits a dropkick and covers Cuerno for 2. Cuerno rolls to the floor as Azteca hits a dropkick and cover for 2. Cuerno in and lays out Dezmond and Azteca dives over him and wipes out Dezmond with a dive. Cuerno now hits his great suicide dive. Back in and Cuerno covers Azteca for 2. Cuerno counters a RANA, but Azteca hits a code red and covers for 2. Dezmond is back in, slaps around Azteca, and follows with an enziguri. The back flip kick connects for a good near fall. Cuerno now works a double submission on both, which looks really cool. Dezmond & Azteca escape, they trade strikes and Dezmond hits a RANA on Cuerno as Azteca knocks him to the floor. They all work to the floor and Dezmond hits a 619. Azteca cuts him off and they now trade strikes and Cuerno returns and all three are down. Cuerno moves some fans around, slams Dezmond off of the barricade, and lays the boots to Azteca and then flings him into the chairs. Dezmond now dives out of the balcony and wipes out both of his opponents. Back in, Dezmond up top, and the spiral tap misses. Azteca & Dezmond work back up top, but Azteca hits a wheelbarrow driver and picks up the win. Dragon Azteca Jr defeated Dezmond X & King Cuerno @ 11:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun main event, keeping a good pace, and using a nice mix of high flying and brawling, which kept the crowd interested the entire time. It’s a huge win for Dragon Azteca Jr, who has always been close, but has never really been a main player for the company. I’m curious to see how it plays out with him, win or lose.

– We see the beaten carcass of Marty the Moth being dragged around. Mariposa wakes him up and he says he was dreaming of Melissa Santos. Mariposa says he needs focus, but Marty wants to take Pentagon’s teeth for breaking his arm. Mariposa tells him he needs to beat Pentagon for the title because he’s destined for greatness.

– End Scene.

