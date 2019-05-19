Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 5.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mance Warner & Sami Callihan defeated El Hijo de LA Park & Ricky Martinez @ 10:05 via pin [**¾]

– Minoru Tanaka defeated Daga @ 10:20 via pin [***½]

– National Openweight Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Brian Pillman Jr defeated Rich Swann @ 6:55 via pin [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Sami & Mance bond by driving a Bobcat to the liquor store.

– Salina refuses to comment on Low Ki’s contract status and won’t reveal when LA PARK will cash in his title shot.

Mance Warner & Sami Callihan vs. El Hijo de LA Park & Ricky Martinez : Sami & Mance charge the ring and they all brawl right away on the floor. They take early control until Park whips Mance with a cable. Sami makes the save and chokes out Park until Martinez joins in. Sami spits on Park who then lights him up with chops. Martinez uses an umbrella but Mance cuts him off. Sami & Mance then get cut off with superkicks, and Sami gets posted. Park follows with a high cross off the ramp. Post break and we’re finally in the ring as the heels work over Mance and cover for 2. Mance hits a low blow but gets cut off as Martinez tags in and crotches him on the post. Martinez then covers for 2. The brainbuster follows and Park hits s frog splash for 2. Mance fires back with a head butt and tags in Sami. Sami runs wild on Martinez and Park, Martinez fights off the cactus driver but Sami catches him with it the second try and pins him. Mance Warner & Sami Callihan defeated El Hijo de LA Park & Ricky Martinez @ 10:05 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but faded post break as we got into the regular match portion. The feud is far from over.

– Park attacks Sami post match and Mance makes the save. They all brawl out of the arena and to the back. LA PARK joins in and the heels beat down old Mancer & Sami.

– They hype next week’s Tom Lawlor vs. Avalanche match.

Minoru Tanaka vs. Daga : Tanaka lays in kicks to begin. Daga fires back with chops, they lock up and Daga looks to work the arm. They work into counters, and Tanaka follows with kicks. He then lays in head butts, and then a missile dropkick for 2. Tanaka locks on an arm bar, but Daga counters and rolls into a rear naked choke. Tanaka makes the ropes. Daga lays in strikes, kicks, and takes Tanaka down. Tanaka counters out of a powerbomb, but Daga hits a head scissors and suicide dive. Back in and Daga misses an attack and Tanaka rolls into a heel hook. Daga makes the ropes. Tanaka then dropkicks the knee, and follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in and they work into standing switches, and Daga hits kicks and a standing double stomp for 2. Tanaka fires back with kicks, but Daga cuts him off with an ankle lock. Tanaka escapes, and lays in strikes and kicks, covering for 2. They trade strikes; RANA by Daga and that gets 2. The German also follows for 2. Tanaka catches him with a head kick and transitions to an arm bar and cradle for the win. Minoru Tanaka defeated Daga @ 10:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good, hard-hitting, sprint style match. They worked very well together.

– MJF comments on the Von Erichs coming to MLW, running them down.

– They hype the June 1st Fury Road live special. Teddy Hart faces Jimmy Havoc, Myron Reed vs. Gringo Loco, and the finals of the National Openweight Championship tournament will take place.

– We get a Contra promo, discussing Fatu beating Barrington Hughes last week.

– Tom Lawlor talks about his willingness to defend the MLW championship against anyone, starting next week against Avalanche.

Brian Pillman Jr vs. Rich Swann : Myron Reed is at ringside. Pillman attacks right away, laying in chops and a snap slam for 2 as Reed gets involved, allowing Swann to rake the eyes. Pillman cuts him off and hits the backdrop and covers for 2. Reed distracts him but Pillman lays in chops on Swann. Swann hits the superkick and follows with uppercuts. Pillman then takes out Reed and stuns Swann off the ropes. Pillman follows with a springboard high cross for 2. The jab follows and then corner mounted punches until Reed trips him up. Swann then covers for 1. Swann follows with a PK, and then chokes out Pillman in the corner. Swann then lays in strikes, and chokes out Pillman in the ropes and then takes the ref as Reed attacks. Swann grounds the action, laying in strikes and kicks. The dragon sleeper follows, Pillman escapes, but eats a superkick and DDT for 2. Swan argues with the ref, the ref shoves him away and Reed takes the ref, but Pillman runs Swann into Reed and cradles him for the win. Brian Pillman Jr defeated Rich Swann @ 6:55 via pin [**] While Pillman put in a strong performance and showed improvement, the match was hurt by all of the heel bullshit from Swann & Reed.

– Brian Pillman Jr now faces Alexander Hammerstone for the National Openweight Championship. Hammerstone cuts a promo about being genetically superior to Pillman, and that he feels great about the championship match.

– NEXT WEEK: Tom Lawlor defends against Avalanche.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 20. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will do a deep discussion of the AEW TV deal, look at the changes to the WWE MITB card, break down the first four nights of the NJPW Best of Super Juniors, and then following a fan request, Larry books a WWE men & women’s G1 blocks. The show is approximately 116–minutes long. * Intro

* AEW TV Deal – 4:50

* WWE MITB Changes – 35:01

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 1 Review – 46:53

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 2 Review – 59:53

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 3 Review – 1:12:29

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 4 Review – 1:23:51

* Booking WWE G1 Blocks – 1:44:32 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

