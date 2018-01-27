Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo (Night 2) Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo (Night 1) event. With WrestleKingdom 12 and New Year’s Dash firmly in the rear view mirror, the New Beginning shows are the first major NJPW events after the proper one-two kickoff of WK & Dash. So today I will break down the card for night two in Sapporo. I hope that you enjoy today’s preview, and feel free to share your thoughts. It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful of other’s opinions and don’t be a dick.” Also, don’t be afraid of sharing your predictions. Have fun, and always, thanks for reading.

Kitamura Trial Series Match: Juice Robinson vs. Katsuya Kitamura : This is the continuation of Kitamura’s trial series as he looks to prove himself as more than just a young lion. I do think people look at him as more than that, the YLC win, the freakish physique, and the way the crowds have taken to him have all clicked. He’s a chosen one by management, and they have very high hopes for him, but have far from given him the world, he’s still had to bust his ass. Again, these matches are designed as a learning experience, to get him out of multi-man tags, test him against established names and to see how well he does and how the crowd takes to him prior to his promotion. At this point, I don’t see him going on excursion as it appears that he will slowly be shifted into the main card through the trial series. Juice should win in what could be a really fun match. WINNER: Juice Robinson

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, El Desperado & Taka Michinoku : Like on night one, this is largely the continuation of the Suzuki-gun juniors being total fuck-stains to Jushin Thunder Liger & Tiger Mask IV, as they always attack them and to rip off and steal their masks. I have the good guys taking the opening night tag, but I see the Suzuki-gun juniors taking this one, with Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado getting a lot of run as I see them going into a program with Roppongi 3K to occupy them until they work thier way back to thee Young Bucks in June and then take the titles back. WINNERS: Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, El Desperado & Taka Michinoku

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Hikuleo : One night one, I have Yano and Ishii beating Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens and I see more of the same on this card with the boys from CHAOS taking another win. Yano & Ishii are former tag champions, and I can see this being used as a match to heat them up for a run at EVIL & SANADA. It makes sense, as it continues the never-ending LIJ vs. CHAOS feud, gives Yano & Ishii something to do, and the crowd will buy them as challengers. I think that nights one and two in Sapporo will be used to set us up with the next tag team challengers. It makes sense, and it keeps them from going back to KES too quickly. I don’t expect too much from this match, it will likely be ok, and another good learning experience for Hikuleo. WINNERS: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano

Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens vs. Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi & Henare : I have Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa retaining the Never Openweight six-man tag team titles the night before against Togi Makabe, Henare, & Ryusuke Taguchi, and this will be a follow up to that match. I honestly think that Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi & Henare will win in this match, likely setting up a title match. It gives them something to do, and gives the champions some name challengers. Of course, that all hangs on Bullet Club retaining on night one. WINNERS: Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi & Henare

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Elgin vs. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka : On night one I have Minoru Suzuki beating Tanahashi for the IC Title and possibly injuring him further in storyline. If that pans out, I think that this tag match will be used to transition the feud from Tanahashi vs. Suzuki to Elgin vs. Suzuki. I expect a ton of Suzuki-gun shenanigans, as per usual, which will likely holdback the match quality, but there’s potential here to tell a good story if they transition to Elgin vs. Suzuki. WINNERS: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Elgin

Cody, Marty Scurll & Hangman Page vs. Kota Ibushi, David Finlay & KUSHIDA : Much like night one, this looks to be here to continue the Cody vs. Ibushi feud, and possibly to stir the pot between Omega & Cody some more following the events of New Year’s Dash. I also feel that the Cody/Ibushi/Omega will be more about Bullet Club, but also possibly involve the US Title. There are a lot of interesting ways to go, will Cody & Kenny battle for leadership of Bullet Club? Will the Bucks side with Cody if Kenny picks Ibushi over them? What part will the “OG” members, Tama Tonga & Bad Luck Fale play in the split? They could play it a lot of ways, but I am interested. I can see Scurll & KUSHIDA possibly pairing off to feud as an underneath juniors program. There’s enough talent here that this should be a good match, I have Bullet Club winning on night one, so I’ll pick team Ibushi here. I may end up with the nights mixed up, but I can easily see Cody & Ibushi’s teams splitting these matches and going 1-1 as I still see them building to a Cody vs. Ibushi rematch. WINNERS: Kota Ibushi, David Finlay & KUSHIDA

Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, & Gedo vs. SANADA, EVIL, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, & BUSHI : While many will groan at another LIJ vs. CHAOS multi-man tag, this is far from a filler match as it has a clear purpose of building to FIVE singles matches (thereof them with titles on the line) on the New Beginning in Osaka (February 10th) event.

* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA

* NEVER Openweight Title Match: NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Gedo vs. BUSHI

On night one there are two regular tags between the sides (I have them splitting the matches) as part of the set up for this match and the matches on the 10th. While I get that some get sick of the CHAOS vs. LIJ tags, the thing is that they are always at the very least good and are often times really great. In my opinion, it makes the most sense for LIJ to win here, as SANADA, EVIL, and Hiromu Takahashi are challenging foe titles on the next show. It will give them momentum, and may even give the fans the thought that we could see title changes on the final New Beginning show. WINNERS: SANADA, EVIL, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh) : At WrestleKingdom 12, The Young Bucks defeated Champions Roppongi 3K to win the titles in a very good, and very different style match than most expected. When that match was over, I noted that it allowed them to come back for the rematch and work a completely different style when they do, and that is what I expect here. I think that this match will be a much faster paced and likely more exciting match than the first, with Roppongi 3K working a breakneck pace in order to try and win the titles back. But I think it’s too soon for the title change, and with Roppongi 3K scheduled to face Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado on the 10th, I think Roppongi 3K loses here, and starts a program with the Suzuki-gun juniors to keep them away from the Bucks, likely until Dominion, where they win the titles back. WINNERS: Champions The Young Bucks

IWGP US Title Match: IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Jay White : And so we come to out main event. White lost to Tanahashi at WrestleKingdom 12 in a good, but disappointing match. The next night at New Year’s Dash, he was offered a spot in Bullet Club, which he refused by attacking Omega, setting up this match. But White realized that he couldn’t fight the war on his own, and then joined up with CHAOS. Omega retaining makes sense in that he may eventually feud with Cody and or Ibushi over the title. But his run has felt a big flat overall, and I think that White needs the win much more to further his singles career and give him some much-needed momentum. Plus, say he wins and then drops it to say Cody, Cody can then gloat that he beat the former young boy when Omega couldn’t, adding to the possible Bullet Club split and Cody vs. Omega feud that looks to be coming sooner rather than later. This is a big test for White, who really needs to knock it out of the park win or lose here to make his elevation feel worth it. If Omega is in show stealing mood, we could get something really great here. I’ll take the chance and go with White picking up the win and taking the title here. WINNER: Jay White

