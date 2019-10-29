Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 10.29.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trevor Murdoch defeated Jocefus @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– No DQ Match: The Dawsons defeated Homicide & Eddie Kingston @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– Ashley Vox defeated Marti Belle @ 3:35 via pin [**]

– Ricky Starks defeated Aron Stevens @ 3:35 via pin [**]

– Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana, & Ken Anderson defeated James Storm, Isaacs, & Lattime @ 6:55 via pin [***]

– We open with highlights from last week.

– INTO THE FIRE BABY!

– James Storm arrives and says he doesn’t have to prove himself and calls out Cabana & Aldis. Cabana arrives and says the National Title is his and he wants a rematch. Eli Drake arrives and then Aldis. Aldis says that Drake wants to be like him and Storm is fueled by booze. He proposes a six-man match, and if Team Aldis wins, Cabana gets his title match, But if Team Storm wins, he gets an NWA Title shot. Aldis agrees, but if Storm wins, he has to give up the National championship to focus on the 10 pounds of gold. Storm agrees. Short and fiery promo work here.

– They recap the issues with Aldis “not allowing” Kamille talk, and then her opting not to speak.

– Trevor Murdoch cuts a promo and talks about his hard work in the business. He’s here for a contract. He wants Jocefus, and he will get it. He will beat any man to get a contract. Jocefus arrives and talks about shape shifters like Cabana & Storm. He will bring the violence tonight.

Trevor Murdoch vs. Jocefus : Jocefus posts Murdoch and here we go. Murcdoch makes the comeback and follows with clotheslines and strikes until Jocefus cuts him off. Murdoch kicks powder into his face and the bulldog finishes it. Trevor Murdoch defeated Jocefus @ 1:30 via pin [NR] YAY Trevor.

– We get a Thunder Rosa video package.

– Aron Stevens arrives. Stevens says that he is a star, and Ricky Starks arrives and slaps Stevens. Stevens powders as Starks says he talks too much.

– We get a video package on the issues with the tag division, featuring the Dawsons and Kingston & Homicide.

– We get a Rock & Roll Express video package.

NO DQ Match: The Dawsons vs. Homicide & Eddie Kingston : Kingston and Homicide attack and they brawl on the floor. Kingston & Homicide run wild early on, they work into the ring and the Dawsons then isolate Homicide. They continue to brawl on the floor, but Homicide chokes out one with a cable. He rolls Zane in the ring as the Wildcards arrive to watch. Dave works over Kingston as Zane brings in chairs. Homicide wedges one in the corner and then bulldogs Zane onto one. Homicide follows with the cutter for 2. Dave attacks, dumps Homicide and they then attack Kingston. He follows with chair shots, sets up a chair bridge and they suplex Kingston onto it. Homicide makes the save, but gets taken out by chair shots. They pile chairs onto him, and Zane heads up top, and Lattimer attacks. Kingston makes the comeback, Issacs attacks and Dave pins Kingston.The Dawsons defeated Homicide & Eddie Kingston @ 6:00 via pin [** ½] This was s solid brawl as the tag title scene continues to get interesting.

– We get a video package for the question mark.

– Marti Belle cuts a promo and wants to earn title shot.

Marti Belle vs. Ashley Vox : Allisyn Kay joins commentary, but says she doesn’t think either woman is ready for a rematch. They lock up and Belle ground the action, and follows with kicks and a neck snap. Vox battles back, and follows with a dropkick for 2. Belle fights her off, follows with forearms and a corner ass attack for 2. The suplex follows, rolls for another and hits a Russian leg sweep for 2. Vox counters back, but Belle drops her with a big right and follows with forearms. Vox hits a head butt, but Belle cuts her off but Vox gets the chicken wing. Belle escapes and Vox cradles her for the win. Ashley Vox defeated Marti Belle @ 3:35 via pin [**] This was ok, Belle came off better than she has in the past, Vox has a ton of potential.

– Thunder Rosa arrives but Belle refuses the handshake.

– Galli & Cornette hype tonight’s main event.

Ricky Starks vs. Aron Stevens : Starks takes control right away, Stevens fires back and Starks slams him to the buckles. The dropkick follows for 2. He grounds things, but Stevens counters back and attacks the arm, following with ground and pound. The Russian leg sweep follows and Stevens hits an elbow drop. He follows with strikes and slaps Starks. Starks fires up and lays in strikes, the sling blade and covers for 2. Stevens cuts him off but Starks hits a backdrop. The O’Connor roll follows for 3. Ricky Starks defeated Aron Stevens @ 3:35 via pin [**] This was ok, Stevens was a good overconfident heel and Starks has a lot of potential.

Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana, & Ken Anderson vs. James Storm, Isaacs, & Lattimer : Aldis and Lattimer begin. Aldis works into counters and follows with a clothesline. He grounds things, tags in Anderson and they trade. Anderson follows with kicks and a neck breaker for 2. Isaacs in and Anderson grounds him. Cabana in with a unset flip for 2. He follows with strikes and elbows on the tag team champions. The head scissors follows, but he gets cut off by Lattimer. Storm tags in and takes control, covering for 2. The heels work quick tags and double teams, Cabana fires back, but Lattimer tags back in and follows with strikes. The clothesline follows for 2. Isaacs back in and follows with a slam, heads to the ropes and Cabana gets the foot up. Tag to Anderson and he runs wild with elbows, a neck breaker and then cuts off Lattimer with the Finlay roll for 2. Anderson his the mic check, Isaacs takes him out as it breaks down. Cabana tags back in and hits the flying asshole, Storm accidentally superkicks Lattimer and Aldis hits a uranage and Cabana hits the superman pin for the win. Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana, & Ken Anderson defeated James Storm, Isaacs, & Lattime @ 6:55 via pin [***] This was a good main event that gives us Cabana vs. Storm in a national title match.

