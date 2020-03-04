Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 3.03.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NWA TV Title Match: Zicky Dice defeated Champion Ricky Starks @ 5:15 via pin [**]

– Caleb Konley & CW Anderson defeated The Dawsons @ 4:55 via pin [**½]

– NWA Tag Team Title Match: Champions Eli Drake & James Storm defeated The Bouncers @ 8:12 via pin [**¾]

– Sean Mooney hypes tonight’s title matches,

TV Title Match: Zicky Dice vs. Champion Ricky Starks : They stall a bit before getting into things and trading strikes. It’s all Starks early on as h picks up near falls. Dice cuts him off for floor brawling, and dropkicking Starks to he post. That allowed Dice to take the heat, they botched a tornado DDT but Starks hit a Michinoku driver for 2. Dice hit snake rattle and roll for 2 as Starks made the ropes. The finish saw Dice get the fanny pack, toss it to Starks and score the Bulldog sit down pin to win the title. Zicky Dice defeated Champion Ricky Starks @ 5:15 via pin [**] This was ok, but had some issues and really lacked a cohesive flow; I also wasn’t a fan of ending the Starks run so soon.

– Lattimer cuts off his celebration and demands Galli talk with him. Lattimer runs him down and says Kamille will speak.

– Mooney announces the Crockett Cup sold out, and hypes Aldis vs. Scurll. We get highlights from the press conference, with both men putting over the importance of the match and how Marty’s obsessed with winning the world championship. He guarantees he will win the championship. Nick puts over his 400+ second run with the championship, and how it has defined his career. There is him and everyone else, and he’s giving Marty the chance to live forever. It goes down April 19th.

– We get a wacky Question Mark segment with a ventriloquist.

– Shooter Aron Stevens arrives and third degree national champion says he and Question Mark want the tag team belts. They want gold and he is calling out legends, and asks someone to wake up the Rock & Roll Express. They arrive and Stevens congratulates them for sharing the screen with him. He mocks them for being old and challenges them to a match, noting that if they do business he’ll put them in a movie. The Rock & Rolls want a fight and want it next week.

– We get highlights of Kamille attacking Kay last week and facing off with Rosa.

The Dawsons vs. Caleb Konley & CW Anderson : This is a last chance match and the losers contract will be done after the match. The match is tornado rules. They brawl at the bell, bodies spill to the floor as Anderson makes the comeback until the Dawsons cut him off. They take the heat on Anderson, double team Konley and pick up a near fall. They get ran together, Konley fires up and is cut off by double teams. The finish saw the Dawsons run wild until Anderson dumped one, Konley hit a dive and the spinebuster and Mero-sault finished it for the faces. Caleb Konley & CW Anderson defeated The Dawsons @ 4:55 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag with the right team going over.

– We get highlights of the Bouncers turning heel last week.

– Mooney announces that we get two episodes of Circle Squared next week. Super Power takes place on March 17th, with Storm vs. Dax, the Rock & Rolls vs. Stevens & Question Mark, Villain Enterprises vs. Aldis & Lattimer, & Kamille’s debut. Following that will be Powerrr Surge, the Crockett Cup selection show and more Ten Pounds of Gold.

– Galli interview May Valentine & her best friend forever, Sal Rinauro. They talk about her vlog, and May says Sal helps her with it as well as her new lingerie line. Sal says he’s about a month away from return, but he’s ok with it because he’s friends with May and says this was a lucky break for him. May talks about Kamille and says when she speaks, the world won’t be ready. Galli asks her to do a vlog with the fans so she does. Royce Isaacs arrives and isn’t happy, yells at May and teases breaking Sal’s good arm. May begs him off and Isaacs stops. May leaves with Sal.

– Pope cuts a promo and puts over the Bouncers, who say they are in this for money and to prove they are the best. They will win the titles and drink all night long.

Tag Team Title Match: Champions Eli Drake & James Storm vs. The Bouncers : The Pope & Eddie Kingston are at ringside. Drake and Milonas begin, with Milonas just tossing him around. Drake fires back but Milonas just mows him down. The champions then double team Bruiser, until he cuts off Storm. Milonas then takes control, grounding Storm as Bruiser bites him. The challengers maintain control, as Milonas backs that ass up on Storm. Drake cuts off bruiser, gets the tag and Drake brings much needed energy to the match as he runs wild. Storm hits an assisted dive and the finish saw the champions get cut off as the Bouncers picked up near falls. Closing time was cutoff by Drake, crotching Bruiser and the champions ran wild as the superkick and elbow drop finished it. Champions Eli Drake & James Storm defeated The Bouncers @ 8:12 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good with the champions retaining as the continued Kingston vs. Pope.

– Post match, Kingston wanted to fight Pope, but Pope walked off.

– End scene.

