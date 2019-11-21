Csonka’s NXT UK Review 11.21.19 (Ep. 70)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trent Seven defeated Kona Reeves @ 3:30 via pin [**½]

– A-Kid defeated Jack Starz @ 4:10 via submission [**½]

– Ridge Holland defeated Oliver Carter @ 4:15 via pin [**½]

– Alexander Wolfe defeated Ilja Dragunov @ 15:15 via pin [****]

– Someone gave Kona a mic and he’s trying to cut a promo. He runs down NXT UK as the “crooked teeth little sister of NXT,” and knows all about Seven and then calls him out of happened out of date, telling him he’s not a superstar. He will show that he’s the finest.

Trent Seven vs. Kona Reeves : Seven runs wild at the bell and dumps Kona. Kona fires back and beats him down in the ring skirt. Back in and he follows with strikes, misses a boot and Seven hits chops and a snapdragon. He dumps Kona and the suicide dive follows. Back in and the senton misses. He fires back with back fists and the Seven star lariat for 2. Head butt by Kona, but Seven counters into the burning hammer for the win. Trent Seven defeated Kona Reeves @ 3:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid opener with the right winner.

– Eddie Dennis appears in the crowd and comes face to face with Seven,

– Ilija Dragunov says Wolfe trained him and constantly disrespected him, so tonight he will step out of his shadow.

– The announce Takeover for January 12th, which is sold out.

A-Kid vs. Jack Starz : They lock up and A-Kid grounds things. Starz counters out and he grounds things. A-Kid counters out but gets slammed back down. He transitions to north/south position and they separate. A-Kid grounds him as they scramble and Starz takes control. A-Kid fights back to the feet, but Starz attacks the leg. A-Kid transitions into a choke, works for an arm bar, and then a triangle until Starz powers out into a powerbomb for 2. He follows with uppercuts, but A-Kid gets a backslide for 2. The omoplata follows and Starz taps. A-Kid defeated Jack Starz @ 4:10 via submission [**½] This was a nice, solid grappling based match with A-Kid picking up another win.

– Jinny & Jazzy are interviewed as Jinny says the division is talented, but are little girls looking to be a queen. She ran off Ripley to the US and now Niven thinks she’s the flavor of the month. She is championship material and says Niven never pinned her.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans arrive. Gibson introduces the team and claims they should be tag team champions right now, saying that the titles were stolen from them. They are great and will bounce back, and had Mark & Flash beaten, until Gallus & Imperium ruined it. He wants them punished, but nothing has happened. He demands Saint & Scala listen to them and claim they were making the tag titles the most prestigious but now they have lost their value. He wants to make the people happy, and demands a title shot at Takeover so that the world will be talking about them and the tag division.

– Devlin cuts a promo to highlight NXT UK, which is a video package all about him. He’s an inspiration for the entire roster. Next week, he faces A-Kid.

Ridge Holland vs. Oliver Carter : They lockup and Holland tosses Carter around. He follows with uppercuts and tosses Carter down again. Carter hits an enziguri, flubs a head scissors and Holland catches the high cross into an overhead toss. He lays the boots to Carter and follows with clubbing strikes. Holland connects with uppercuts, another overhead toss and the cobra clutch follows, grounds Carter but Carter fights to his feet. He lays in body shots, kicks and a spin kick in the corner. Holland follows with a huge pounce and head butt. Northern grit finishes it. Ridge Holland defeated Oliver Carter @ 4:15 via pin [**½] Another solid match, although I think Holland should have won more easily than he did. Holland shows good potential as an agile powerhouse guy.

– We get highlights of Joseph Conners attacking Banks Ligero last week. Ligero and Banks aren’t happy and Conners says he’s happy he could make an impression.

– Carter & Smith talked during the break and Noam Dar mocks Carter for losing. Smith challenges him to a match next week. Jinny faces Piper Niven next week.

Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov : They lock up and work to the mat and then to the ropes. Wolfe shoves him away and offers a free shot so Dragunov unloads on him, hits a cross body and covers for 2. To the floor they go as Dragunov follows with strikes, and gets slammed to the barricade. Wolfe teases choking him out with cables, stops and Dragunov slams him to the barricade. Back in and Wolfe cuts him off and kicks the ropes into his balls. The neck breaker follows and Wolfe follows with body shots. He grounds the action, but Dragunov counters back until Wolfe kicks him in the face and follows with a knee strike. He grounds things again, and the basement dropkick follows for 2. Wolfe dumps him and grabs a chair, refuses to use it and kicks Dragunov in the face. Back in and he covers for 2. He grounds things, Dragunov powers up and escapes. They trade strikes, jumping knee by Dragunov and the suplex follows. Both men are down, and back to the feet they trade strikes and uppercuts as Dragunov follows with chops, knee strikes and an enziguri. The running knee strike follows and the lariat connects. Dragunov heads up top and Wolfe cuts him off, follows him up but Dragunov knocks him off and hits bombs away. The Gotch powerbomb follows for 2. Dragunov hits a knee strike, Wolfe counters back but Dragunov hits a German for 2. Dragunov up top and Wolfe rolls away, so Dragunov goes coast to coast into the knee and covers for 2. Back up top and the senton eats knees. Wolfe is slowed due to his knee, but manages a German for 2. Dragunov fights off the powerbomb, hits a big boot and Wolfe cuts him off, they work up top Wolfe follows with the superplex for 2. Wolfe talks shit to him, they trade slaps and Dragunov fires up as they unload on each other. Back fist by Dragunov, and torpedo Moscow is countered, they trade and Dragunov follows with the 61-line. Torpedo Moscow is stopped as Imperium arrives, and Wolfe hits the DDT for 2. The sitout powerbomb finishes it. Alexander Wolfe defeated Ilja Dragunov @ 15:15 via pin [****] This was a great, hard-hitting banger of a main event. They had a good story going in, played off of it well and both guys not only delivered, but came away looking great as Gallus vs. Imperium continues.

– Imperium attacks post match but Gallus makes the save and Imperium bails as they tease Joe Coffey vs. WALTER.

