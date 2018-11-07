Csonka’s ROH Global Wars 2018: Lewiston Review

Flip Gordon vs. Eli Isom : Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova are out with Isom. They shake hands and here we go. Gordon looks to ground things, they work into counters and Gordon hits a shoulder tackle. They pick up the pace and both miss dropkicks, ending in a stand off. Gordon hits the dropkick but Isom fires back with chops but Gordon cuts him off with a PELE and moonsault press for 2. Isom to the floor and the tope follows. Back in and Gordon covers for 2. They trade chops, and Gordon takes control. The corner dropkick connects for 2. Gordon grounds things, Isom fights back and follows with forearms. He takes Gordon down awkwardly, and hits a Saito suplex for 2. Isom looks for a clothesline, counters and kicks by Gordon gets 2.Isom counters the falcon arrow and they trade cradles until Isom gets a German for 2. Gordon now hits the falcon arrow, doing the deal for 2. The springboard spear and flip 5 finishes Isom. Flip Gordon defeated Eli Isom @ 8:02 via pin [**½] This was a solid opener, with Isom continuing to show signs of improving.

Non-Title Match: Champions Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas : Daniels is at ringside. Bruiser and Kaz to begin. Kaz lays in rights, picks up the pace and slaps Bruiser’s ass. Bruiser chases, Sky tags in and double teams follow. Bruiser cuts off Sky and tags in Milonas. He follows with rights, Sky picks up the pace and Kaz joins in for double teams. Kaz hits a corner dropkick and he and Bruiser blow a RANA spot to the floor. Back in and Milonas dumps Kaz. Bruiser hits the apron cannonball, wiping out Kaz. Back in and Milonas covers for 1. The belly to back suplex follows for 2. Milonas follows with strikes, and ass attacks in the corner. Bruiser hits the cannonball and that gets 2. Bruiser bites Kaz and grounds him. Double teams follow and Kaz again kicks out at 2. Kaz starts fighting back, but Milonas cuts off the tag. Kaz fights again, and rolls for the tag. Sky runs wild with kicks, a double stomp and runs the Bouncers together. Kaz tags back in and they double team Bruiser and that gets 2. Milonas cuts off Sky and tags back in. He powerbombs Sky into Kaz, and the veg-o-matic connects for 2 as Sky makes the save. It breaks down, Milonas takes Kaz up top as they look for the powerplex, but Sky takes out Bruiser and they double powerbomb Milonas and that’s all. Champions Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky defeated Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas @ 12:14 via pin [**] This was ok, but very lethargic.

Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Cheeseburger : Isom & Nova are out with Cheeseburger. Cobb overpowers Cheeseburger and tosses him around like a child. Cobb just plays with him, he’s not impressed at all. Cheeseburger shoots for a takedown, but Cobb drags him to the ropes. Cobb now cuts off a RANA but Cheeseburger hits a dropkick as Cobb brushes him off and Cheeseburger bounces off of him again. Cobb follows with chops, and then tosses Cheeseburger across the ring. The bear hug follows, Cheeseburger fights, works into a guillotine and Cobb sets him up top and dropkicks him. The delayed superplex connects and gets 2. Cheeseburger avoids the standing moonsault, lays in rights, and Cobb stops the sunset flip but Cheeseburger hits a superkick. Shotei by Cheeseburger! The springboard senton gets 2. Cobb blocks the shotei and hits the spinning slam and tour of the islands for the win. TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Cheeseburger @ 6:21 via pin [**½] This was solid, with Cobb dominating while Cheeseburger got his hope spots and kept the crowd involved.

ROH Trios Title Match: Champions The Kingdom (TK, Vinny, & Taven) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys : The champions take out the boys before the bell and then attack Castle. They work quick tags and double teams on Castle. It’s all Kingdom early on as they pick up near falls on Castle and take the boys the floor. Castle hits a DDT and that gets 2. The boys tag in and TK fights them off until they hit double teams and get a cover for 2. Castle in with body shots, the Boys hit double stomps and Castle dumps Taven. Castle starts throwing boys onto the Kingdom on the floor. Vinny arrives from under the ring and pulls a boy under with him and then attacks Castle. Vinny runs wild with corner attacks and runs into bangarang and TK makes the save. The champions isolate and work over Castle, rock star supernova is cut off by the boys and Taven hits just the tip on Castle. One of the boys returns with a Freddy Krueger sweater on, dumps the others and works over Vinny. Sliced bread follows. Vinny battles back, but the boy dumps him. Taven back in and brawls with Castle to the floor and to the entrance. House of a 100 horses finishes a boy. Champions The Kingdom defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys @ 9:50 via pin [**] This was only ok, as it was flat and felt largely disjointed, and the comedy really didn’t land as the crowd didn’t seem to care at all, and I can’t blame them.

The Briscoes vs. Cody and Hangman Page : Brandi is out with Cody. Mark and Page in to begin and they brawl right away. They then trade shoulder tackles, and they trade big boots. Jay tags in and so does Cody. Jay attacks with kicks, but Cody his the dropdown uppercut and Mark tags in but runs into a dropkick. The Briscoes cut off Page, but he fights back and Cody tags in and works over Mark, disaster kick on Jay and snap slam to Mark and that gets 2. Cody hits the suicide dive and missile dropkick. He follows with chops on Mark, but Hay is back and double teams cut off Cody. Jay follows with uppercuts, rights, and Cody is down. Mark takes him to the floor, beats him down and back in Jay maintains control. Mark back in and double teams follow. Mark now grounds things with a neck crank, Cody slowly fires back and gets cut off with a rolling DVD. Mark misses froggy bow and they work into a double down. Tags to Jay & Page and they trade strikes, Page fires up and hits a big lariat. Page hits the shooting star onto Mark on the floor. Back in and Page hits the German for 2. He follows with chops, but jay dumps him and follows. Cody & Mark join in and they take out Cody. Back in and Jay hits a neck breaker for 2. Cody makes the save after red neck boogie, he and Jay trade strikes and Cody hits a superkick and Brandi takes the ref. Mark gets run into her, Mark low blows Cody but Page hits the buckshot lariat and runs Jay into Mark and Page follows with moonsault to the floor. Back in and Cody hits Cross Rhodes for 2 as Mark runs Page into the pile for the save. The Briscoes take out Cody and iconoclasm and the Jay driller follow. Froggy bow finishes Page. The Briscoes defeated Cody and Hangman Page @ 13:25 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun tag match. It was the first thing on the show that felt like it has a real sense of urgency and had the crowd the entire time.

Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels : They shake hands and we’re friends to begin. They lock up, working into some back and forth with Juice looking to work the arm. Daniels counters out and follows with chops. The dropkick follows for 2. Daniels grounds things, Juice fights to his feet and Juice hits the leg lariat for 2. Juice follows with a suplex and the senton follows for 2. Juice whips him to the buckles and then misses the cannonball. Daniels follows with strikes and clotheslines. The STO connects, and then a northern lights for 2. Daniels now hits the flatliner and koji clutch, but Juice makes the ropes. Daniels grounds things, follows with a slam, and grounds Juice. Juice fights to his feet, but Daniels hits the slam and Arabian press for 2. The backdrop follows and Daniels takes it back to the ground. Juice fires up to his feet, and hits the spinebuster. He follows with corner clotheslines and takes Daniels down. The cannonball connects this time and then a full nelson slam gets 2. Juice heads up top, leaps over Daniels and runs into the blue thunder bomb for 2. Daniels is frustrated now, heads up top and Juice crotches him and Daniels collapses to the mat. Juice heads back up top and Daniels crotches him now and both men are down. They fight back to the feet, trade strikes, and Juice lays in jabs but Daniels keeps firing back. Juice finally takes control and hits the big KO shot and counters the uranage and hits pulp friction for the win. Juice Robinson defeated Christopher Daniels @ 12:10 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good and they worked hard, but there was something missing throughout to take it to the next level.

Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks : Nick and Young to begin. Bully talks shit from the apron, Nick looks to work the arm but Young rolls out and runs into a dropkick. The Bucks follow with double teams and run wild on Young and the cover gets 2. Bully finally tags in and talks a lot. Matt tags in and Bully stalls, calling some kids chubby. They finally lock up and Bully hits an arm drag. The hip toss follows, and Bully keeps talking. He follows with a slam and Matt is frustrated. Bully misses a chop and Matt hits arm drags and a dropkick. The Bucks work double teams and dump Bully. Double teams on Young follow and he rolls to the floor. The Bucks follow with suicide dives. Back in and they isolate Young until Bully crotches Matt on the post. That allows Young to take control, and Bully joins in for double teams. He dumps Matt, allowing Young to work him over on the floor. Back in and Bully hits a suplex and grounds the action. Young tags back in and hits a slam. Bully back in and double teams follow until Matt hits the desperation spear. Tag to Nick and the ref didn’t see it, which allows Bully & Young to keep working over Matt. Young grounds things, attacking the lower back of Matt. Bully in and Matt cuts him off on the ropes and hits the RANA. Bully cuts off the tag and then misses the senton off the ropes. HOT TAG NICK TIME and he runs wild on Young. Clothesline, dropkicks, back elbows and spin kicks all connect, the bulldog follows and then an enziguri and double stomp connect for 2. Young avoids the superkick, and hits the back breaker/lariat combo for 2. Young hits knee strikes, but Nick counters misery and Young again hits knee strikes and the anarchist suplex gets 2. Young hits the Finlay roll and misses the moonsault. Superkick by Nick and a kick to Bully. The slingshot x-factor and moonsault to the floor follows. Nick gets the sharpshooter, but Bully makes the save but eats superkicks. The feed dies here. The building apparently lost power as we come back to Bully & Silas winning. Bully Ray and Silas Young defeated The Young Bucks @ 16:50 via pin [NR – lost feed] What I saw was good, but can’t give a full rating due to missing the final minute or so.

Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin, & KUSHIDA vs. LIJ (Naito, BUSHI, EVIL, & SANADA) : Naito’s out in his big match white suit, so he may mean business tonight, but he’s still wrestling in his shirt. Naito and Gresham to begin. Nope, Naito tags out to SANADA. They lock up, Gresham rolls into counters and SANADA claps and offers a handshake. They both look for kicks, Gresham fights off the paradise lock and EVIL & Sabin tags in. BUSHI attacks and Sabin runs them together and he dumps BUSHI. Superkick by EVIL and KUSHIDA tags in and he and Sabin work over EVIL and then double team Naito and hit the dream sequence. KUSHIDA now works over EVIL and tags in Jay. The hip toss, cartwheel, dropkick combo connects. The slam follows and Gresham is in and hits a standing moonsault for 2. Gresham works the arm, Sabin and KUSHIDA work quick tags and Gresham then grounds EVIL, working the arm. KUSHIDA in and Naito trips him up and LIJ takes the others to the floor and takes control. Back in and Naito tags in as they isolate KUSHIDA. Naito follows with forearms and a draping neck breaker for 2 as Jay makes the save. BUSHI in and hits a missile dropkick. He chokes out KUSHIDA with his shirt as Naito takes the ref. EVIL tags in and KUSHIDA tries to fire up but EVIL cuts that off. SANADA tags back in and gets the paradise lock. The dropkick to the ass breaks it up and SANADA covers for 2. He grounds the action, knocks the others to the floor and KUSHIDA fights back but has no one to tag. KUSHIDA hits a back handspring elbow and tags in Jay. Jay runs wild, knocking the other to the floor and hits the lethal combo on EVIL and Naito cuts him off and KUSHIDA & Sabin follow with cannonballs to the floor. Jay hits a suicide dive and back in they work over SANADA, high cross by Gresham and the elbow drop by Jay gets 2. SANADA counters lethal injection into skull end and then a draping neck breaker. Gresham hits a stunner and German on BUSHI for 2. BUSHI is isolated, Sabin, KUSHIDA, & Gresham triple team him and Gresham gets the octopus hold and LIJ takes out the others and EVIL & SANADA make the save. They work over Gresham with Naito’s help and Naito covers for 2. Sabin makes the save, but SANADA is in but Sabin & KUSHIDA cut him off. BUSHI hits the double RANA and eats a lethal injection. EVIL hits darkness falls and Naito hits destino on Gresham for the win. LIJ defeated Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin, & KUSHIDA @ 16:45 via pin [***½] It started a bit slow, but the second half and really fun closing stretch resulted in this being a very good and fun main event. Not a blow away match by any means, but a fun close to the show.

