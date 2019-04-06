Csonka’s ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event. The show is a collaboration between ROH & NJPW, and the first show in decades to grace the Garden that isn’t promoted by WWE. So today, I will break down and preview the show; thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

The 30-Man Honor RAMBO : This is the get evey0ne on the show pre-show battle royal, and will feature guys like Liger, Suzuki, Ishii, and others not booked in a big match on the show. The winner is also supposed to get an ROH Title shot. I think a NJPW star takes this one, partly because of how thin the ROH roster feels, but also because there are just such better options, with guys like Ishii or even Liger on his retirement tour. With that being the case, I’m going with one last ride for the legend. WINNER: Jushin Liger

Women of Honor Title Match: Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein : I have absolutely no idea why they are doing this match again, as it’s the third match this year between them and none of them very good. But since the booking of the division overall, it’s no surprise. Iwatani is clearly the superior performer, but I don’t expect much here and fear that Klein wins the title back. WINNER: Kelly Klein

Dalton Castle vs. Rush : This match was set up at the 17th anniversary PPV following Rush’s win over Bandido. The story was that Castle was on commentary, looking for motivation to get out of his losing streak and was motivated by Rush. Unfortunately, due to the fact that Castle is still hurting and not been putting in good performances, this match does pretty much nothing for me. I love Rush, I hope that Castle gets healthier and starts delivering again, but I think the clash in styles and Castle’s questionable health could really hurt the match. I fear that they have Castle win here, but they really shouldn’t as his performances haven’t been good and Rush is the hot act right now. WINNER: Rush

New York Street Fight Open Challenge: Bully Ray vs. Juice Robinson : First of all. I have major issues with this being on the card over a US Title match. Secondly, Bully keeps saying he’s the only one on the roster who’s worked MSG when PCO, Tenille, & PJ Black are all there, so while there is a heel playing a heel, he’s just spouting false information. Also, they’ve been heavily hyping that Flip Gordon will be the one answering the challenge. While that would have been a nice moment for Flip, it won’t happen due to his injury, and on top of that, really made no sense, since he already vanquished and beat Bully back in December. For me, I’d try to make a different MSG moment, with Kaze Ni Nare blaring out loud and the crowd singling along as Minoru Suzuki destroys Bully to the point that he never returns to ROH. EDIT: It was setup at the ROH Road to G1 Supercard event that Juice Robinson would be accepting the challenge. Juice is a good choice as it gets him on the main card, and should result in a nice win for him. I’m a bit disappointed that it won’t be Suzuki assassinating him, but what can you do? WINNER: Juice Robinson

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido : Ishimori won the title back at WrestleKingdom, and has had a good run so far as champion. A singles with either Lee or Bandido would have been great, but I do feel that the three-way, with the high-level of talent involved, still has banger potential. This will likely be a fast-paced, insane match, with everyone looking to impress. With other title changes likely and it feeling too early to take the title off Ishimori, I think he retains here. WINNER: Taiji Ishimori

The ROH & IWGP Tag Titles Are Both n The Line: IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. ROH Tag Team Champions PCO & Brody King vs. The Briscoes vs. SANADA & EVIL : Both titles are still on the line, but they have decided to add the former champions, The Briscoes and SANADA & EVIL, to the match as both companies felt leaving these guys off the main card was a huge mistake, and with that, I agree. While I feel the four-way could lead to some chaos, I also think it may help the match. In terms of a winning team, it really feels like a crapshoot, but I think that a NJPW team wins the match and will go with GOD to walk out with all of the gold. WINNER: Guerrillas of Destiny

TITLE vs. TITLE Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay : And here we come to our second title vs. title match, which has banger potential. The combination of Cobb & Ospreay should lead to an extremely fun power vs. speed dynamic. Cobb has been really strong as the ROH TV champion, and Ospreay has been great this year as he moves into the heavyweight ranks. Ospreay is a banger machine, and combined with Cobb’s skills, I have extremely high hopes for this match. NJPW loves Ospreay, but they are also really high on Cobb, and I think that they pull the title change here to help Cobb’s credibility in Japan. WINNER: Jeff Cobb

RevPro British Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Zack Sabre Jr vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi : I love this rematch, as these two work very well together and always deliver. I also love that the RevPro title is being defended at MSG in a high profile match. This is another match with banger potential, and the built in story of Tanahashi being motivated to perform in the Garden. While Sabre retaining wouldn’t shock me, the size of the show and story, to me, point to a Tanahashi win and a title change here. If that happens, I feel that it will be a boost to the history of the RevPro title. WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi : BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANGER ALERT TO THE MAX! These two have an amazing chemistry, and when you combine that with the fact that there is seemingly no line they won’t cross in terms of dangerous physicality to get the match over and to that next level, and magic happens. They just had a match in the NJ Cup that I absolutely loved and feel is a MOTYC. Ibushi won that match to earn this title shot, and it makes for an absolutely amazing addition to the card. These two, working the match I know they are capable of, in front of what should be a molten MSG crowd, has me hyped beyond belief. The match has potential to steal the weekend, and while I see greatness here from both, I see Naito retaining here. WINNER: Tetsuya Naito

LADDER MATCH: ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven : This was originally going to be Scurll vs. Lethal until Taven & Lethal worked a 60-minute draw at the 17th anniversary show, leading to this three-way ladder match. In all honesty I was looking forward to Scurll vs. Lethal, and I have concerns about the ladder match. While I am sure all three men will be working hard, especially on a huge show at MSG, none of them are known ladder match performers. Plus, there’s a lot to live up to in terms of ROH ladder matches. Hopefully they have a smart layout and the crowd is into it, I fear for the Taven win, but really hope Scurll takes it. WINNER: Marty Scurll

IWGP Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada : The feud in many ways has been in effect for over a year when White joined CHAOS, only to later turn on them, take Gedo on as his advisor, and then joined Bullet Club. White has gotten the better of Okada, including a win at WrestleKingdom ahead of winning the title. There already seems to be a backlash in regards to Okada winning, but on this stage and how the story has gone, an Okada win makes the most sense. White won’t be damaged by losing here, he’s over and improving and the Okada win wraps up the story nicely. There are several big names (Fujinami, Vader, Choshu, Chono, Tenzan, Nakamura, & Naito) that have had a short first title run, and it didn’t hurt them at all. As long as White has a good performance and can stay hot he’ll be fine. Also, I think the plan is to build to Okada vs. Naito, likely for the dome, and they can start teasing that with the Okada win. WINNER: Kazuchika Okada

