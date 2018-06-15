Csonka’s ROH State of The Art San Antonio 2018 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia defeated The Boys @ 9:35 via pin [***]

– Flip Gordon defeated Rhett Titus @ 9:17 via pin [**½]

– Sumie Sakai & Tenille Dashwood defeated Kelly Klein & Thunder Rosa @ 10:22 via pin [***]

– Jay Lethal defeated TK O’Ryan @ 13:31 via pin [***¾]

– Atlantis, Stuka Jr., & Guerrero Maya Jr defeated SoCal Uncensored @ 9:10 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: TV Champion Silas Young defeated Curt Stallion @ 7:35 via pin [***¼]

– Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, & Punishment Martinez defeated Delirious, Cheeseburger, & Hurricane Helms @ 9:35 via pin [**]

– Cody defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 15:40 via pin [***½]

– Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Adam Page, & Marty Scurll) defeated Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, & Killer Elite Squad @ 18:10 via pin [****]

– The Briscoes are off the show due to travel issues, so the main event will be changed..

Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys : The Boys attack before the bell and dump Taven and then double team Marseglia. They then work over Taven, and run wild, taking them to the floor and hitting suicide dives. Backing and Taven cuts off a boy and Marseglia takes out the other. Marseglia takes a boy under the ring and Marseglia then releases balloons. The boy comes out wearing a bloody raincoat and Marseglia pulls him under the stage. The Kingdom isolates the other boy and double team him and cover for 2. Taven stopped the pin and said not to finish him yet. Taven continues to control, Marseglia in and more double teams follow and the cover gets 2. The Kingdom continues to work quick tags and double teams; the lone boy fights back and gets cut off. Taven hits just the tip and celebrates. Marseglia now misses red rum and the other boy is back and gets the tag. He runs wild on Marseglia, runs Taven into Marseglia and hits sliced bread. Taven cuts him off, but the boys keep fighting and even pick up some near falls. The Kingdom takes control and Taven hits a frog splash for the win. Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia defeated The Boys @ 9:35 via pin [***] This was an overall good match, with the boys getting some solid run before losing. They always work hard so it was nice to see them get some more in a largely competitive match

– Post match, Taven lays out a boy with bangarang and proclaims Castle is ducking him because he’s the real world champion. Taven than says they will save the company and will take the Briscoes place in the main event.

Flip Gordon vs. Rhett Titus : Flip gets “book Flip” chants and they lock up. Flip takes control, grounding the action. This is the first singles match for Titus since November of 2017. Titus misses a leg drop and Flip hits a PK, but misses the standing moonsault. He gets it on the second try and sends Titus to the floor but slips on the step up dive to you fucked up chants, a rare botch for Flip. Flip keeps control until Titus kicks him to the floor. Titus follows and rakes the back of Flip. Back in and Titus hits a running frog splash for 2. Titus looks to ground the action, but Flip battles back with chops but Titus hits a clothesline for 2. He now lays the boots to Flip, and follows with a gut wrench suplex for 2. Flip counters and hits a springboard sling blade. He lays in chops and rights, and then follows with a missile dropkick, Titus to the floor, and Flip now hits the step up dive. Back in and Flip heads up top and leaps over Titus, but Titus cuts him off and then eats a superkick. Flip hits Samoan pop and he running shooting star and moonsault for 2. Flip heads up top and Titus cuts him off, follows him up and Flip fights him off, shoving Titus to the mat. Titus back up top, Flip slides out and hits kinder surprise. That whole thing felt off. Titus now cradles him for 2. Flip hits a knee strike, they trade and Flip hits a superkick. The star spangled stunner finishes it. Flip Gordon defeated Rhett Titus @ 9:17 via pin [**½] This was solid overall, but had some off spots that hurt it.

Sumie Sakai & Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein & Thunder Rosa : You may know Thunder Rosa better as Kobra Moon in Lucha Underground. Sakai and Rosa start us off. They lock up and work into some counters. Rosa then scores takedowns, and they work into a stand off. Sakai takes her down and looks for an arm bar, but Klein makes the save. Sakai fights both off and Dashwood tags in and hits a high cross into the heels. The heels powder and Dashwood attacks, working over Rosa with chops. Back in and Dashwood connects with more chops and covers for 2. The Russian leg sweep follows and Sakai tags in and the heels powder to he floor again. Rosa now cuts off Sakai and lays the boots to her. Sakai fights back, but Klein in and cuts her off, allowing Rosa to cover for 2. Klein now tags in and the heels isolate Sakai, Klein hits a fall away slam, and covers for 2. Rosa takes out Dashwood and Klein continues to work over Sakai. Rosa hits a shotgun dropkick and follows with a back breaker for 2. Sakai battles back with Mongolian chops and a RANA. Rosa cuts off the tag with a German, but Sakai fires up and she hits a German! Dashwood gets the hot tag and runs wild on Klein. The tarantula follows and then trips Rosa into Klein and hits the corner splash, Dashwood covers for 2. Dashwood takes out Rosa, but Klein hits an AA for 2. Rosa tags back in and Sakai blind tags in. The fisherman’s DDT gets 2. Rosa & Klein now double team powerbomb Sakai and Dashwood makes the save. Klein gets dumped and Dashwood takes her out and they brawl on the floor. Sakai hits smash mouth on Rosa and picks up the win. Sumie Sakai & Tenille Dashwood defeated Kelly Klein & Thunder Rosa @ 10:22 [***] This was an overall good match with more energy and sense of urgency than most of the women’s house show matches.

Jay Lethal vs. TK O’Ryan : This is a big chance for O’Ryan to impress in singles action. The crowd is hot for Jay, reacting to him like a huge star. They lock up and work to the ropes, O’Ryan slaps him and powders to the floor. Jay chases and O’Ryan catches him on the way back in and lays the boots and chops to him. Good fire here as they trade strikes. Jay hits the hip toss into he dropkick, covering for 2. They trade chops, O’Ryan hits a shoulder tackle and Jay fires back and lays in chops. O’Ryan does the Flair corner flip but Jay dropkicks him to the floor. Jay follows but O’Ryan levels him with a lariat. Back in and O’Ryan lays in ground and pound, and covers for 2. O’Ryan follows with a suplex for 2. Jay slowly fires back with strikes and chops, working over O’Ryan in the corner and then hits the big boot and sunset flip for 2. O’Ryan cuts him off with a right and butterfly suplex for 2. O’Ryan now grounds the action and Jay struggles to his feet and they trade strikes and chops. Jay avoids the dropkick; O’Ryan counters the figure four and follows with an enziguri. O’Ryan mocks Jay now, heads up top and misses the elbow drop. O’Ryan lays in chops, Jay fires back and they trade center ring. Jay whips him to the buckles repeatedly and plants him with a DDT for a good near fall. O’Ryan counters the lethal injection into an implant DDT for 2. O’Ryan takes him up top, follows and looks for a superplex but Jay fires back and knocks him to the mat. Jay teases the elbow drop, flies and then stops and looks for the figure four, but O’Ryan rolls him up for 2. The lethal injection finishes it. Jay Lethal defeated TK O’Ryan @ 13:31 via pin [***¾] If you wanted to give O’Ryan a chance to impress in singles action. Lethal is the right guy to pair him up with. This was a very good match, and O’Ryan really delivered here, and stepped up his game. With a better and more well thought out finishing stretch, this could have been great.

– SoCal Uncensored does their gimmick of calling the town the worst town they’ve ever been in, and that the best part of being here will be when they leave; just like Kawai Leonard.

SoCal Uncensored (Daniels, Kaz, & Sky) vs. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., & Guerrero Maya Jr : Atlantis and Daniels start us off. The crowd is hot for this as they do some simple back and forth. Atlantis takes control, grounding the action, and attacking the leg. Daniels escapes and they lock up, Atlantis hits a snap mare and Daniels battles back and they work into a stand off. Sky and Stuka tag in. They pick up the pace, Sky hits a RANA, but Stuka cartwheels out and hits a dropkick. Guerrero and Kaz in, Guerrero hits some springboard attacks, Kaz cuts him off and lays in chops but Guerrero counters into a slam and hits back breakers on SoCal, running wild. Kaz finally cuts him off, SoCal work quick tags and Daniels hits the slam and SoCal hits slingshot attacks, covering for 2. They isolate Guerrero, with Kaz back in and covering for 2. Daniels takes the ref, allowing Kaz and Sky to attack. Triple teams follow from SoCal and Kaz covers for 2. Guerrero makes the comeback with a spear and Stuka tags in and he runs wild. Stuka is amazingly agile even if he doesn’t look like it. Guerrero in for some double teams, but SoCal cuts off Stuka with double teams. Atlantis in and he gets beat down for a bit, but fires up and makes the comeback with arm drags and the luchas rush the ring as it breaks down as the luchas work the rowboat spot. Kaz gets tossed and Stuka wipes him out with a dive and Guerrero takes out Sky with a tope. Atlantis and Daniels in and Atlantis hits a high cross and back breaker for the win. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., & Guerrero Maya Jr defeated SoCal Uncensored @ 9:10 via pin [***] This went as expected, and that’s a good thing. SoCal were the perfect guys to work with the CMLL stars, Atlantis was treated like a legend, and the CMLL stars pick up a win ahead of tomorrow’s trios title match. This was good & fun with a great crowd.

TV Champion Silas Young vs. Curt Stallion : This was a last-minute addition to the show. Stallion hits a German and takes Young to the floor and follows with a Fosbury flop! Back in and Young cuts him off, dumping him to the floor. Young follows and slams him to the floor. Back in and Young beats on him, slamming him to the buckles and covering for 2. Stallion tries to fire back, takes him down and hits a standing double stomp. Running corner kicks follow and then a hesitation dropkick. The DDT follows for 2. They work into come counters and Stallion hits a neck breaker across the knee for 2. Stallion fires up, Young rolls to the apron and they battle over a suplex. Young floats over and back in. He follows with knee strikes and hits a suplex for 2. They work up top and Stallion hits an INSANE reverse Spanish fly! Both men are down. Young fires up and they trade big time strikes. My word they are lighting each other up, Young is pissed and Stallion hits a head butt but Young counters a German into a cradle for 2. The knee strike and misery finishes it for Young. TV Champion Silas Young defeated Curt Stallion @ 7:35 via pin [***¼] This was good stuff and a hell of a showing from Stallion. I’d love to see him get more shots with the company, he looked really good here while Young picked up a big win ahead of his match tomorrow.

– J-Rocc joins commentary, he’s very annoying. I’d say he’s a Make-A-Wish, but that’s an insult to Make-A-Wish kids.

Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, & Punishment Martinez vs. Delirious, Cheeseburger, & Hurricane Helms : Taylor and Delirious to begin. Delirious lays in chops, it pisses Taylor off and Delirious talks gibberish and pokes Taylor’s eyes. Taylor quickly cuts him off but Delirious lays in corner clotheslines. Burger tags in and he wants Bully. Bully tags in and tags right back out to Martinez. Martinez wants Helms. They’ve done nothing but the crowd likes this. Martinez attacks Burger and tags in Bully. Bully hits a sloppy powerbomb and tags in Taylor. Taylor then press slams him across the ring. Martinez back in and does the deal with a falcon arrow. The slam follows, Taylor back in and misses a splash. Burger fires back, and dropkicks Bully. Hot tag to Helms and he runs wild on Martinez and then hits a flatliner on Taylor. Bully accidentally takes out Martinez and Helms dumps Bully & Martinez. Helms looks for a chokeslam, and hits it on Martinez. Delirious hits shadows over hell and Burger hits a splash as well and covers for 2. The heels take out Helms, Burger hit a dive to the floor. Delirious in and Martinez chokeslams him for the win. Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, & Punishment Martinez defeated Delirious, Cheeseburger, & Hurricane Helms @ 9:35 via pin [**] This ended up being ok, but didn’t really get going until the Helms hot tag. This wasn’t bad, but was just ok.

Cody vs. Jonathan Gresham : Brandi & Burnard are out with Cody. They lock up and Gresham quickly counters out. Cody is already frustrated. Gresham now outwrestles Cody, but Cody makes it to the ropes. Gresham looks to ground the action, but they work into a stand off. Cody hits a shoulder tackle, and another. Gresham works leg kicks. Cody hits the dropdown uppercut and covers for 2. The gourd buster follows and then gets a cradle and follows with rights. Cody follows with knee strikes, taking control. Gresham counters back and lays in leg kick and takes control, attacking the arm and then grounds the action. Gresham now starts bending the arm in ways it shouldn’t go as Brandi freaks out at ringside. Really nice work by Gresham here as he continues to keep Cody grounded, working the arm. Gresham now ties him up and works into a cradle for 2. Cody rolls to the ropes but Gresham keeps attacking. Cody powers up and looks for a slam, but Gresham rolls through into another submission. Cody finally escapes, and they topple to the floor. Back in and Cody fires up and hits the snap slam for 2. Cody lays the boots to Gresham, dumps him and hits the step up dive to the floor. Back in and Cody heads up top, but Gresham avoids him, Cody rolls through, and Gresham gets a cradle for 2. Gresham keeps attacking the arm but Cody fires back with strikes. They light each other up, Gresham hits an enziguri and they work into counters and Gresham gets another cradle for 2 as Cody rolls Gresham into the ref, who sells his knee. Gresham looks for the octopus hold, but Cody counters out and hits the disaster kick. Gresham counters cross Rhodes into a backslide for 2. They trade roll ups and into the tumbleweed. Gresham hits a dead lift German for a good near fall. Gresham looks for another, Cody counters out and into cross Rhodes and picks up the win. Cody defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 15:40 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, with Cody dropping the circus routine and working a more Gresham styled match, and it was for the best. This was very good with Gresham again delivering when given the chance, while Cody picks up a hard fought singles win ahead of challenging for the ROH World Title later this month.

– Cody offers a handshake post match, which is accepted.

Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Adam Page, & Marty Scurll) vs. Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, & Killer Elite Squad (Smith & Archer) : Taven & Marseglia are replacing the Briscoes, since the Briscoes had travel issues. Marty & The Bucks get huge reactions upon their arrival. Marty & Taven to begin. They lock up, Taven grounds things but Marty with the slick escape and he takes Taven down. Marty poses and then looks for a full nelson, but transitions to the abdominal stretch. Taven escapes and Marty teases the finger break, and we get a Bucks/KES stand off. Marseglia attacks as it breaks down and bodies spill to the floor. The Bucks run wild, clear the ring, and follow with planchas. Taven now follows with a huge tope into the pile. Marty hits an apron superkick and Archer takes him out and he teases a dive and Page superkicks him and moonsaults onto the pile. Back in and the Bucks run wild on the Kingdom, Page in and the crowd loves this as Bullet Club hits eight boots on Taven. Marty works over Taven, Page tags in and lays in chops on Taven. Page now goes old school into an eye poke. Archer cuts him off with a lariat, and full nelson slam. KES takes the bucks to the floor, and Marseglia works over Page in the ring. The Kingdom follows with double teams and Marseglia covers for 2. Smith in and hits the delayed suplex for 2. Archer back in and he runs wild as he beats the shit out of Page. Marseglia tags in and the heels keep Page isolated, working quick tags, Page fights back, hits the dropsault and tags in Nick. Nick is fucking awesome, as he continues to be the best hot tag in wrestling. The Bucks get sharpshooters on the Kingdom, Smith now breaks it up, gets a sharpshooter, but the Bucks cutoff Archer until Archer powerbombs Nick into Matt. Nick counters the Hart attack, and tags in Marty. He and Taven brawl, Marty counters the climax and hits just kidding and look for a chicken wing. Taven fights him off and hits the backpack stunner for 2. The heels isolate Marty and hit corner attacks. KES follows with double teams, Marseglia hits red rum but the Bucks make the save. Marty fires up and fights off the killer bomb, but Marseglia cuts off the tag. Marty looks to break Archer’s fingers and does it to both hands. Superkick party by the Bucks and Marty! Quadruple superkick to Taven. Page in and hits the buckle bomb/kicks combo. Bullet Club runs wild with repeated attacks. KES in for the save and they take out everyone. Marseglia back in, and he and Page battle back and forth. Nick then runs wild on Taven, saves Matt and Archer eats superkicks. Everyone is down. Marty blocks the mist with his umbrella, Nick hits a wild dive to the floor and we get the indie taker last rights drive for the murder death kill on Marseglia. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Adam Page, & Marty Scurll) defeated Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, & Killer Elite Squad @ 18:10 via pin [****] This was a great match that was smartly laid out, played to everyone’s strengths, and featured fun brawling, team work, highflying and had a hot crowd that reacted to all of it. And on top of that, they did it with last-minute replacements. Good work team!

