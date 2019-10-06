Csonka’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling Review 10.05.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Fire defeated Fury @ 8:25 via pin [**¼]

– Siren The Voodoo Doll defeated Chantilly Chella @ 5:30 via pin [**½]

– Tag Team Series Match: Jessie Jones & Amber O’Neil defeated The Fabulous Lana Star & Faith The Lioness @ 4:30 via submission [**]

– Jungle Grrrl vs. The Beast went to a no contest @ 4:10 [**]

– We get a video package, hyping/setting up tonight’s Jungle Grrrl vs. The Beast main event.

– We now open with a Jungle Grrrl promo. For 18-yesrs she’s been the queen of the ring, the most athletic wrestler, and not wrestling in jello matches. While these new girls were playing n their playpens, she was elevating wrestling. She trains her body and mind, while others sit on their phones, eating fries and she’s finished her day before most have had coffee. She’s proven herself over the years and the Beast arrives and attacks. They have a pull apart brawl and are finally separated.

Psycho Sister Fury (accompanied by Razor and Mezmeriah) vs. Fire : They lock up and Fury grounds things. Fire battles back, but Fury hits a shoulder tackle, and the cradle follows for 2. Fury hits another shoulder tackle, but Fire connects with the dropkick. Corner clotheslines follow and then a dropkick gets 2. Fire up top and the others crotch her. Fury slams her down and then works her over on the corner as Razor chokes out Fire. Fury follows with the suplex for 2. Fury now hits a knee strike and covers for 2. She grounds the action, Fire powers up and gets caught with a back breaker for 2. Fury slams her to the buckles, but Fire sorta hits a dropkick for the double down (Fury bumped too early). Fire follows with forearms, a superkick and covers for 2. Fury then cradles her for 2. The spinebuster follows that for 2. Fire counters the Samoan drop and hits a head kick for 2. Fire heads up top, Fury cuts her off and follows with the superplex and covers for 2. They trade strikes, back fist by Fury but Fire hits the fisherman’s neck breaker for the win. Fire defeated Fury @ 8:25 via pin [**¼] The match was ok, had some solid energy but Fury felt off at times. Fire looked really good though.

– Post match, the Psycho Sisters attack and beat down Fire in a 3 on 1 attack until Adrenaline makes the save. Fire thanks Adrenaline and they hug. Adrenaline says that she has her back and they are entering the tag team title series. They’ll be a fun team.

Siren The Voodoo Doll (accompanied by Holidead) vs. Chantilly Chella (accompanied by Sassy Massy) : Chella uses her speed to begin, hits a hip toss and dropkick and Holidead attacks. Siren then lays the boots to her, hits the butterfly suplex, and then a cannonball for 2. Chella fights back with a cross body for 2. Siren cuts her off and chokes her out in the ropes. Chella fires back but runs into a wheelbarrow slam for 2. Siren follows with a surfboard and curb stomp. Siren heads to the ropes, but misses the Vader bomb. Chella fires back with kicks, trips her up and hits a running meteora for 2. The running knee strike follows and the missile dropkick connects for 2. Siren counters the cutter into a northern lights suplex for 2. Chella hits the high kick and cutter, but Siren counters back into the Michinoku diver for the win. Siren The Voodoo Doll defeated Chantilly Chella @ 5:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with a clear heel vs. ace dynamic.

– We get a Lana Star video package, focusing on her broken partnership with Amber O’Neil and new relationship with the Lioness.

The Fabulous Lana Star & Faith The Lioness vs. Jessie Jones & Amber O’Neil : Amber has gone back to her southern roots and dropped the Hollywood gimmick. Jones and Lioness begin, locking up and Lioness grounds the action. Jones counters out, tags in Amber and Lioness hits a dropkick. Amber fires back, tags in Jones and double teams follow. They double team Lioness and Amber tags back in and wants Star. Star won’t tag in so Amber continues to work over Lioness. The queen city stretch follows and Jones tags back in. She works the arm, hits a shoulder tackle and locks in an arm bar until Star makes the save. Lioness grounds Jones, but Jones fires back and Amber tags in. She follows with strikes, and they work into a double down. Jones pushes Lioness into Star for the tag and Jones arm bars her and Star taps. Jessie Jones & Amber O’Neil defeated The Fabulous Lana Star & Faith The Lioness @ 4:30 via submission [**] This had a solid story/angle coming into it but the work and match were only ok.

– Post match, Jones says she and O’Neal will win the tag team titles.

Jungle Grrrl vs. The Beast : Beast hits a spear right away and dumps Grrrl. Grrrl pulls Beast to the floor and they brawl. Back in, Grrrl hits chops and a powerslam for 1. Grrrl lays in kicks, chokes her out and Beat fires back with a clothesline. They trade chops, Grrrl works her over in the corner but Beast takes her up top and Grrrl head butts her and follows with a missile dropkick for 2. Grrrl follows with knee strikes, but Beast slams her to the buckles. Grrrl fires back but Beast follows with a suplex for 2. Beast misses the spear, posts herself and Grrrl slams her arm to the post. Grrrl starts attacking the arm, and the belly-to-belly follows for 2. Grrrl grounds her, follows with strikes, and she hits the spear. Grrrl follows with knee strikes, and does the deal with a falcon arrow. She heads up top and the splash is cutoff as Beast follows with strikes and a press slam. The spear follows but hits the ref. Grrrl hits a bridging German but no ref. Tessa arrives and lays out Grrrl with a briefcase shot. Jungle Grrrl vs. The Beast went to a no contest @ 4:10 [**] This started to show some potential, but we got another shit finish (three in four shows).

