Csonka’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling Review 11.16.19  

– Stephy Slays and Keta Rush defeated Abilene Maverick and The Disciplinarian @ 6:50 via pin [**¼]

– Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal defeated Jolene and Jolynn @ 8:10 via pin [**½]

– Faith the Lioness defeated Khloe Hurtz @ 4:45 via pin [DUD]

– WOW Tag Team Series Elimination Match: Havok & Hazard defeated Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll & Adrenaline & Fire @ 7:55 via pin [***]

Abilene Maverick and The Disciplinarian vs. Stephy Slays and Keta Rush : Samantha Smart is at ringside. They brawl at the bell with the faces clearing the ring. Disciplinarian then attacks Slays but Rush tags in and Maverick joins her. Rush hits a RANA, high cross and Maverick tags in Disciplinarian. Rush follows with a clothesline, and a cradle for 2. Disciplinarian cuts her off and Maverick hits a cheap shot and tags in as double teams follow for 2. Maverick works her over in the corner, and follows with a basement dropkick. Disciplinarian continues to ground the action. Slays tries to help but it leads to more double teams on Rush. Maverick tags in and chokes out Rush in the ropes. Disciplinarian in and Rush fires back, but is quickly cut off. Double teams follow, Maverick follows with knee strikes and an abdominal stretch. Rush fights out and Disciplinarian in but Rush takes them down and tags in Slays. They double tam Disciplinarian and Slays runs wild with dropkicks and monkey flips. Maverick makes the save, Slays gets the sunset flip for the win in a confusing finish as the ref didn’t know what was going on. Stephy Slays and Keta Rush defeated Abilene Maverick and The Disciplinarian @ 6:50 via pin [**¼] This was an ok match with a solid tag formula, but an unfortunately sloppy finish.

– Backstage, Maverick quits the tag team.

– We get a video package setting up Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal vs. Jolene and Jolynn.

– Jessie cuts a promo on being screwed out of the tag team series last week. They will get revenge tonight.

Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal vs. Jolene and Jolynn : They brawl at the bell with Jolynn & Jolene taking control. They dump the heels and back in, Amber and Jolene start us off officially. Amber takes control, grounding the action and working her over in the corner. Jessie tags in and continues the assault, working the arm. he follows with a shoulder tackle and the crossface follows. Amber joins in for double teams, and follows with kicks. She works a full nelson, and transitions to a cattle mutilation and then an arm bar. She follows with strikes, but Jolene gets a back slide as Jessie takes the ref. Amber cuts her off and tags in Jessie. She continues to work the arm, talks shit and Jolene fights back, looking for a tag, but the ref doesn’t see it as Amber took the ref. They continue to work over Jolene, Amber tags in and Jolene counters and hits a DDT. Tag to Jolynn and she takes over with neck breakers and a crucifix for 2. Jessie cuts her off and locks on the arm bar for the win. Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal defeated Jolene and Jolynn @ 8:10 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag match with the veteran heels leading the inexperienced throughout.

– Lana Star gives Faith a pep talk backstage.

– Hurtz has fired her “ring rats” for costing her matches.

– Star introduces Lioness and says we will see a new Lioness starting tonight. Faith and her dancers put on a performance pre-match.

Faith the Lioness vs. Khloe Hurtz : Lana Star is at ringside. They lock up and Hurtz grounds the action. Faith fires back, hits arm drags but Hurtz grounds her again. She follows with strikes, they trade and Hurtz works her over in the tree of WHOA. Hurtz works her over in the corner, and hits a back handspring elbow. Faith counters back with a sunset flip for 2. Hurtz works some sort of slow motion submission hold, but Faith escapes, and hits a slam and elbow drop for 2. They trade, Faith whiffs on a spin kick and still gets the cover for 2. Hurtz hits a squatting Samoan drop, Lana distracts her and then hits her with a mirror. Faith covers for the win. Faith the Lioness defeated Khloe Hurtz @ 4:45 via pin [DUD] This was an absolutely horrible outing, worked in slow motion, bad and missed strikes, and an absolutely shit finish; a Mandy Leon special.

Havok & Hazard vs. Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll vs. Adrenaline & Fire : The winners move onto the finals next week to crown new tag team champions. Holidead and Adrenaline begin, working into counters and Adrenaline hitting a RANA and arm drags. Fire tags in and works over Hazard and the superkick gets 2. Hazard cuts her off with an STO, tags in Havok and Siren joins her. She and Havok brawl, trading strikes and Holidead tags in and they trade shoulder tackles. Holidead tags Adrenaline in and slams her down. That allows Havok to work her over with strikes, slams her to the buckles and Hazard then lays the boots to her. The snap suplex follows for 2. Havok back in and follows with a backbreaker. Adrenaline counters with a head scissors as Holidead & Fire tag in. Holidead cuts her off with a powerslam and covers for 2. She follows with clotheslines, an overhead suplex and tags in Siren. She follows with double knees, the running forearm and Holidead hits a dropkick to Fire, who is trapped in the tree of WHOA. Fire hits a desperation dropkick, Havok tags in the tree slam and crab follows. Adrenaline flies in, caught and Havok hits an air raid crash. Holidead tags in, it breaks down into the big move buffet, Fire & Adrenaline get dumped and Havok brawls with Holidead. Havok hits an air raid crash and pins Holidead. Havok & Hazard defeated Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll & Adrenaline & Fire @ 7:55 via pin [***] Good all action tag match, with Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll out of the tile picture, allowing the best finals possible in the monsters Havok & Hazard vs. the most over babyface act in the company in Adrenaline & Fire. They are also easily the best two teams in the company.

