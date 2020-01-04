Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.03.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ariya Daivari defeated Danny Burch @ 11:20 via pin [**]

– The Singhs defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Angel Garza defeated Tony Nese @ 13:45 via pin [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Danny Burch vs. Ariya Daivari : They lockup as Daivari hits shoulder tackles and poses. Lockup and Burch starts working the arm, grounds him and has control. He follows with grounded strikes, transitions to working the arm and stomps on the hand of Daivari. Daivari makes the ropes, but Burch drags him back in and then drops him on his face. Burch now poses in the corner, Daivari fires back and Burch trips him up. he follows with strikes and kicks, uppercuts but as he heads up top Daivari cuts him off and slam him to the mat. To the floor and Daivari shoots him to the barricades. Back in and Burch fires back, but Daivari cuts him off with a knee strike for 2. Daivari rakes the eyes, and then grounds the action. Burch fights up but Daivari hits an inverted DDT for 2. Daivari follows with strikes, heads to the ropes and mocks dropping the straps as Burch counters the fist drop with a boot. He follows with a suplex and repeated strikes. Burch hits clotheslines, an enziguri and missile dropkick for 2. The head butt follows for 2. Burch locks on a crossface and Daivari escapes. They work up top and Daivari hits iconoclasm for 2. Daivari misses the frog splash, crossface by Burch and Daivari taps, but a masked man distracts the ref, Low blow by Daivari and the hammerlock lariat finishes it. Ariya Daivari defeated Danny Burch @ 11:20 via pin [**] Someone get Burch back to medical stat to check on the state of his back, it has to be killing him trying to drag Daivari to something watchable. This was perfectly ok stuff, but the crowd didn’t care at all.

– The masked man is the Brian Kendrick. He started this division and is the best thing that ever happened to cruiserweight wrestling. He than lays out Burch with sliced bread.

– We get a video package on The Singhs.

The Singhs vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Samer attacks at the bell, follows with knee strikes and Sunil tags in, works over the other jobber with kicks, as Samer tags in. The Boots & Tights brothers fire up. but quickly get cut off. The Bollywood blast finishes it. The Singhs defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:20 via pin [NR] Zzzzzzzzzzzz… the Singhs are even bland and bad in squash matches.

Champion Angel Garza vs. Tony Nese : Garza powders early. Back in and Garza powders again. Garza slides back in and Nese cradles him for 2. Garza wants a handshake, so Nese slaps him and then grounds him. They pose, lockup and Nese overpowers Garza until Garza counters and Nese then trips him up and covers for 2. They work into counters, it gets a bit sloppy and Garza trips up Nese, slams him to the steps and back in, covers for 2. They work up top, Garza follows with strikes, and a PK as Nese hangs in the tree of WHOA. The draping neck breaker follows for 2. Garza follows with knee strikes in the corner and covers for 2. Nese cuts him off, follows with chops and the leg drop gets 2. Nese grounds the action, working a body scissors. Garza fires back but Nese cuts him off with a kick and covers for 2. They trade pin attempts, superkick by Garza and both men are down. They trade strikes, chops and Garza starts to run wild hits a springboard arm drag and THE TROUSERS ARE OFF and the superkick gets 2. Garza up top, Nese cuts him off and hits an avalanche RANA for 2. They trade forearm strikes, and then completely fuck up a code red counter spot, twice by the ropes, and fall to the mat. Garza kicks Nese to the floor, and follows with a moonsault. Back in and Nese hits a northern lights for 2. The crab follows, but Garza makes the ropes. Nese hits a German and that gets 2. he follows with the Fosbury flop, and then back in, eats knees on the springboard moonsault, The wing clipper finishes it. Champion Angel Garza defeated Tony Nese @ 13:45 via pin [**] This was a complete disappointment, it wasn’t horrible, but was easily the worst outing I’ve seen from either man in some time. There was no sense of urgency, poor transitional work, some obvious blown stuff and not only did they really not click, but they couldn’t do anything to make the crowd care.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 79. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert hit a quick news roundup on the Raw Wedding angle and then review the January 1st edition of AEW Dynamite. Finally, Larry’s daughter Hana joins the show to discuss her favorite things in wrestling. The show is approximately 105–minutes long. * Intro

* QUICK NEWS ROUNDUP (NJPW off AXS TV, Charlotte & Andrade Get Engaged, Thoughts on Raw’s Wedding Angle): 2:45

* AEW Dynamite (1.01.20) Review: 21:05

* Quick NXT TV (1.01.20) Thoughts: 1:04:20

* Talking Wrestling Favorites & Opening Christmas Cards With Hana Csonka: 1:13:20 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.