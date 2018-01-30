Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.30.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik @ 9:25 via pin [***¼]

– Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: TJP defeated Tyler Bate @ 14:30 via pin [***½]

And The New GM Is : Daniel Bryan is out with Drake Maverick (Rockstar Spud), and Bryan first puts over the Cruiserweight Classic. This man will usher in a new 205 Live, and will give the fans what they want. The new GM of 205 live is Mr. Drake Maverick. He’s worked his whole career to make it to WWE, and is proud to be the 205 Live GM. He says they need a new champion, and will hold a 16-man tournament, with the winner becoming the new champion at WrestleMania. The tournament starts tonight, with two first round matches, Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik & Tyler Bate vs. TJP. I love putting Spud in the role of GM, I was never a huge fan of him as a wrestler, but he is a great character with a ton of personality, he should thrive in this role. I also love the tournament announcement, I am a fan of tournaments and it gives the show a definite direction for weeks going forward.

Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik : they work some fun back and forth to begin, neither man can get an advantage early on. Metalik grounds the action, but Alexander fights to the feet and follows with a kick to the gut. He follows with chops, but Metalik hits an enziguri and missile dropkick. Alexander cuts him off with a clothesline, and then follows with a tope to the floor. Back in and Alexander covers for 2. Alexander grounds things, and then covers for 2. he follows with chops, and then cuts off the RANA, but Metalik hits a code red for 2. Alexander cuts him off with the neutralizer, covering for 2. Metalik now fights back, hits a superkick and bulldog. The ropewalk dropkick follows. Alexander to the floor and Metalik hits a step up dive to the floor. Back in and Metalik hits splash off the ropes for 2. Alexander counters the Metalik driver, and then hits the Spanish fly for 2. Metalik lays in chops, Metalik sets Alexander up top and hits a RANA off the ropes for a good near fall. Alexander cuts off Metalik, but the lumbar check is countered into a DDT for another good near fall. Metalik pulls Alexander to he corner, but the moonsault eats feet; lumbar check and Alexander wins. Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik @ 9:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun match to kick off the tournament. Alexander winning made the most sense, but I wish Metalik could have been booked to go further.

– We get a Tyler Bate video package.

– Maverick meets with Drew Gulak, who presents him with flowers. He’s happy to have him here to deliver law & order. Gulak is still hoping for a better 205 Live.

– Mustafa Ali cuts a promo about his match last week with Alexander. He loved it even though he lost. That part sucked, but he’s excited for the tournament, and now he will steal the show and punch a ticket to WrestleMania

– TJP is interviewed and asked about his losing streak. TJP reminds us he won the Cruiserweight Classic. Maverick arrives, and says the CWC was a long time ago, and questions what TJP will show up tonight.

– Akira Tozawa is disappointed because he wanted to be GM, but is excited to have a chance to win the title now.

Tyler Bate vs. TJP : The first ever UK Champion vs. the first Cruiserweight champion. Lock up to begin; they work to the ropes and a clean break by TJP. TJP looks to ground the action, but Bate stops that, but TJP gets a head scissors and takes him down. Bate counters out, and he works a grounded head scissors. TJP fights, but Bate keeps him grounded. TJP escapes, they play counters and TJP gets a roll up for 2, and then into a modified surfboard submission. Bate counters into one of his own. Bate works into a pendulum swing. Bate picks up the pace and hits the dropkick. TJP to the floor and Bate hits the suicide dive. Back in they go, TJP counters the sunset flip and attacks the knee. TJP follows with uppercuts and then chokes out Bate. TJP follows with rolling suplexes for 2. TJP works a butterfly lock, Bate escapes, but TJP works a hanging half crab in the ropes. The senton atomico follows, and TJP covers for 2. He goes back to working the knee, talks some shit to Bate, but Bate fires back, and fires up and the dead lift German follows for 2. Bate is slowed by the leg, TJP now works leg kicks but Bate escapes the detonation kick and the suplex follows. The running shooting star press gets 2. They trade strikes center ring, Bate hits a kick but TJP dropkicks the knee to cut him off. Bate fights off a knee bar, but TJP counters back and into the knee bar. Bate makes the ropes. Bate counters the detonation kick and hits a big lariat for 2. Bate now hits the airplane spin, and looks for Tyler driver, but TJP drops down into the knee bar. Bate escapes into a cradle for 2. Bate then jacks TJP’s jaw and heads up top slowly. The SPIRAL TAP misses! TJP locks on the knee bar, Bate fights, crawls and rolls for the ropes. TJP is pissed now, but Bate hits the back elbow and rolling forearm. The rolling kick follows, but TJP counters the Tyler driver and gets a roll up with the trunks for the win. TJP defeated Tyler Bate @ 14:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event tonight, I always love getting a chance to see Tyler Bate, and I love the transition of TJP from crybaby loser to complete dick heel, who is overconfident, and acts like he’s superior to everyone because of his past accomplishments. He knew he was in trouble and took the cheap way out, and that only solidified that. Much like Metalik, I wish that Bate would have been booked to go further, but that’s just the fan in me.

– Next week we get Itami vs. Strong & Kalisto vs. Dorado.

– End Scene.

