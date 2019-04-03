Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Oney Lorcan defeated Kalisto @ 12:35 via pin [***]

– Akira Tozawa defeated Mike Kanellis @ 18:00 via pin [**½]

Oney Lorcan vs. Kalisto : Lorcan attacks right away, working over Kalisto with uppercuts. He follows with chops but Kalisto fights back with kicks and a sloppy arm drag. The high cross follows for 2. Lorcan dumps Kalisto and follows with chops. He then slams him to the barricade. Back in and Kalisto fires back with kicks. Lorcan trips him up on the apron and covers for 2. He grounds things, but Kalisto fights out and escapes. The missile dropkick follows. Lorcan then cuts him off with a lariat for 2. Chops follow, and then a knee strike gets 2. Lorcan now locks on a body scissors, and adds in the rear naked choke. Kalisto fights to his feet, but Lorcan pulls him back down. Kalisto escapes and hits a superkick. He follows with an enziguri and RANA for 2. Lorcan counters salida del sol and hits an uppercut. They work to the apron and Kalisto fights off the suplex, hits a superkick and hits salida del sol on the apron. Back in and Kalisto covers for 2. Kalisto heads up top and Lorcan cuts him off. Kalisto fights him off and then gets crotched. Lorcan looks for the half and half suplex, but gets knocked o the mat. Kalisto eats knees on the 450. The half and half finishes him. Oney Lorcan defeated Kalisto @ 12:35 via pin [***] This was a good match with Lorcan picking up his first win as part of the 205 roster.

– Cedric meets with Drake Maverick, and is upset he didn’t get his requested match with Oney Lorcan. Drake tells him he lost his last two matches, and needs to recuperate and be 100%

– Tony Nese is interviewed about Sunday’s match against Buddy Murphy. Murphy attacks and they brawl onto the stage. Nese slams him into the LED boards and connects with the running Nese to stand tall.

Akira Tozawa vs. Mike Kanellis : Maria & Kendrick are at ringside. They lock up and Tozawa grounds the action. Kanellis makes the ropes and Tozawa breaks. Kanellis now looks to ground things, and then hits a shoulder tackle. Tozawa picks up the pace and locks on the octopus. Kanellis makes the ropes, so Tozawa lays the boots to him. He follows with chops, and then a dropkick. Kanellis cuts off the dive with a lariat. He lays the boots to Tozawa, and follows with chops and strikes. Kanellis then covers for 2. He grounds things, and Tozawa makes the ropes. Kanellis follows with a suplex and another. He hits a third and covers for 2. Kanellis grounds things, and then follows with a powerbomb for 2. Kanellis lays the boots to Tozawa, and again grounds things. Tozawa fights to his feet and follows with a RANA and running boot. The missile dropkick connects for 2. Tozawa hits a slam and running kick, covering for 2. Tozawa follows with kicks, but runs into a spinebuster for 2. Tozawa fights off the TKO, and locks on the octopus. Kanellis drops to the mat, but then powers up and they spill over the ropes and to the floor. They brawl, and Kanellis hits a draping neck breaker on the floor. He takes out Kendrick, rolls back in and heads to the ropes. Tozawa cuts him off, follows him up and Kanellis fights him off but Tozawa counters the TKO into a RANA for 2. Kanellis lays in chops, they trade, and Tozawa is fired up and hits the jab. They trade a serried of kicks and both are down. Tozawa hits a snap German, heads up top and gets cut off. Kanellis counters the sunset flip and as Maria helps, the ref sees it and Tozawa rolls up Kanellis for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Mike Kanellis @ 18:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid, but completely unspectacular match with little energy and Kanellis simply continuing to exist on the 205 Live roster.

– We close with a video package hyping Sunday’s Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy match.

