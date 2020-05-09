Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 5.08.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WCW Starrcade 1996: Ultimo Dragon defeated Dean Malenko @ 18:30 via pin [***½]

– From WWE 205 Live 2.21.20: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari @ 13:55 via pin [***½]

– Oney Lorcan hosts this week’s Matches That Made Me, featuring his No Disqualification Tag Team Match with Danny Burch against The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari and a classic WCW cruiserweight battle between Dean Malenko and Ultimo Dragon..

– JEREMY BORASH joins us as Oney welcomes us to the show, tossing logs around. His first match is from Starrcade 1996…

Dean Malenko vs. Ultimo Dragon : This is the J-Crown v. WCW Cruiserweight match. They work into a really fun, counter filled opening stretch. Dragon connects with kicks, which allows him to ground Malenko and work an STF until Malenko countered out, they pick up the pacing as Malenko dumps him. Malenko follows, gets cut off and Dragon follows with a suicide dive. Back in as Dragon maintains control, picking u several near falls and then grounding Malenko. Malenko slowly starts to fire up and make the comeback, and follows with suplexes for 2. Malenko then starts picking apart the leg of Dragon, working a knee bar; Malenko’s work is so smooth and clean here. Dragon tries to fire up but is quickly cut off. Dragon then just pops up, hitting a spin kick and powerbomb for 2. Malenko then counters into a jumping Memphis style tombstone for 2. Dragon fights off the cloverleaf but Malenko hits the tiger driver for a near fall. To the floor and Dragon follows with the asai moonsault. Back in, and Dragon misses the moonsault and Malenko gets the cloverleaf. Ohno causes the break, and the brainbuster gets 2. They work into counters and Dragon resorts to the tiger suplex and that’s enough to pick up the win. Ultimo Dragon defeated Dean Malenko @ 18:30 via pin [***½] This is a very good match overall, with clean and fun work that ultimately suffers due to dragon’s selling, o lack there of selling of the knee. One moment he’s debilitated, one moment he’s fine, it’s extremely uneven from such a great performer. Dean was over big, the cloverleaf was over huge, and if they had just pulled the trigger and gone home on the cloverleaf instead of Malenko breaking he hold to stop Ono entering the ring and Dragon had tapped, it’s great and escapes many of it’s issues.

– Oney now shares his favorite WWE match while working out with his dog.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari : This is NO DQ. They all start brawling on the floor, as Daivari and Kendrick take early control on Burch. Burch battles back, slams Kendrick into the steps and they pair of as Lorcan & Burch battle back with strikes. Lorcan tosses Daivari onto Kendrick and roll Kendrick back in and Burch covers for 2. Daivari then attacks with chair shots, lays the boots to Burch and follows with strikes until Burch drop toeholds him into the chair. He follows with the enziguri, missile dropkick and tells Lorcan to get the tables. They set it up on the floor, take Daivari to the apron and Kendrick makes the save. he then hits an apron DVD on Lorcan through the table. Daivari dumps Burch over the commentary table, he get a ladder and slides it in. He an Burch follow and Daivari props the ladder in the corner, but Burch slams him into it. He sets up the ladder and climbs until Kendrick cuts him off and slams him to the mat. Daivari climbs the ladder and the frog splash connects for 2 as Lorcan makes the save. Kendrick follows with strikes on Lorcan, Lorcan fires up and delivers chops and a running uppercut. Daivari attacks with chair shots, but Burch fights back and delivers strikes. Blockbuster by Lorcan on Kendrick, and he and Burch fire up and Lorcan follows with a tope. They duct tape Kendrick’s feet to the buckles and clear off the announce table. They grab Daivari and hit the double team impact DDT on him, but I AM THE TABLE. Back in and they hit it again and win. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari @ 13:55 via pin [***½] This was really good overall, played off the feud well, the crowd was into it and the right team won.

