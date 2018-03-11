Csonka’s WWE Fastlane 2018 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze, & Fandango defeated Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable, & Shelton Benjamin @ 7:14 via pin [**½]

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev @ 14:32 via pin [***½]

– WWE United States Championship Match: Randy Orton defeated Champion Bobby Roode @ 19:30 via pin [**¾]

– Carmella and Natalya defeated Becky Lynch and Naomi @ 8:59 via pin [**]

– Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Usos vs. The New Day went to a no contest @ 8:56 [**½]

– Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Charlotte defeated Ruby Riott @ 13:46 via submission [**¾]

– WWE Championship Six-Pack Challenge Match: Champion AJ Styles defeated John Cena, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin @ 22:00 via pin [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze, & Fandango vs. Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable, & Shelton Benjamin : Fandango puts on some amateur headgear and looks to grapple with Gable. Gable quickly slams him down and Fandango tags out and bails. Gable drops into referee position, but Breeze rides him like a horse. It breaks down, and the faces clear the ring. Post break, and Shelton has Breeze grounded. Breeze fights for a tag, but gets cut off; Gable in and double teams follow. Gable hits the belly to belly, and Fandango makes the save. Mojo tags into you can’t wrestle chants. Tye gets the hot tag, runs wild and is all fired up as he drops the kneepad, Shelton saves gable, Fandango takes out Shelton and gable was looking for chaos theory but they didn’t roll all the way through. Tye fights off the doomsday powerbomb, it breaks down. Tye ends up hitting a modified Tye breaker for the win. Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze, & Fandango defeated Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable, & Shelton Benjamin @ 7:14 via pin [**½] I’m not sure of the finish is good for Tye or bad for Mojo, all I know s that either of them get much TV time as it is. This was an overall solid pre-show match, with a more involved crowd than usual.

– IT’S A MIRACLE, AIDEN HAS HIS VOICE BACK AND IS HERE TO SING RUSV TO THE RING! HAPPY RUSEV DAY INDEED!

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev : Nakamura shoots for a takedown, Rusev stuffs him and takes control. The crowd is into both guys right away, giving us a nice atmosphere. Nakamura escapes, but Rusev hits a shoulder tackle. Nakamura now hits knee strikes, covering for 2. Rusev immediately cuts him off, and works the arm. Nice escape by Nakamura, and he struts around and calls Rusev on; Rusev powders. He’s back in after stalling, and powders again. Nakamura follows him out and they brawl. Nakamura follows with knee strikes. Back in and Rusev cuts off Nakamura and sends him to the floor. He then slams him to the barricade, and then the apron, working the lower back to set up the accolade. Back in and Rusev covers for 2. Rusev works the heat, but Nakamura pulls a heel hook to counter, and Rusev makes the ropes. Rusev follows with a uranage for 2. Elbow drops follow, and he grounds things with a modified chinlock. Nakamura escapes to his feet, but eats knee strikes. Nakamura counters back with a running kick, and then lays in a series of kicks. The corner knees follow, and Nakamura has control back, covering for 2. More knee strikes follow for Nakamura, Rusev tries to power out, but his knee keeps giving out on him. Nakamura is working a guillotine here, but Rusev counters with the sack of shit slam. Knee strikes and the head kick follows, and Rusev covers for 2. Rusev sets, and fires up. Nakamura avoids the jumping superkick, and they trade strikes and kicks. Nakamura takes him down and Kinshasa is countered and Rusev rolls him up for 2, looks for the accolade, but Nakamura gets a sunset flip for 2. Kinshasa is countered by the superkick, and Rusev covers for 2. Rusev looks totally dejected that it was only 2. He now looks for the accolade, but Nakamura counters and hits Kinshasa to the back of the head; another follows and that’s that. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev @ 14:32 via pin [***½] While the outcome was never in question, they had a very good opening match, with both guys looking good and Rusev scoring believable near falls. The homestretch was really great and the crowd being into also helped here.

WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton : They lock up and work into some basic back and forth, and then into a stalemate. Orton now hits a shoulder tackle, but Roode fires back with one of his own. Roode picks up the pace, but runs into an elbow strike. They now work to the corner, and Orton follows with uppercuts. Orton teases an RKO but Roode powders to the floor. Back in and they lock up, working to the corner. Roode teases the DDT, but Orton powders. Mahal is watching on from backstage. Back in and they work along the ropes, Orton lays in strikes and dumps Roode onto the ropes, covering for 2. Orton follows with stomps, and then lays in strikes in the corner. Roode rebounds back with a clothesline, covering for 2. Roode grounds things with a crisp and exciting chinlock. Orton escapes, follows with strikes, but Roode cuts him off only to eat a suplex by Orton. Orton now follows with rights, but Roode fires up with forearms and clotheslines; the neck breaker follows. Roode heads up top and follows with a clothesline. He poses and looks for the DDT, but Orton counters into a roll up for 2. Orton now connects with clotheslines and the snap slam. Orton looks for the draping DDT, but Roode counters only to get stunned off of the ropes. Roode battles back, hitting the blockbuster for 2. Orton cuts him off, hitting the draping DDT. Orton sets for the RKO, staring at the Mania sign, but Roode counters, looks for the DDT but Orton cradles him for 2. Roode clotheslines Orton to he floor. Roode follows, which was a mistake as Orton attacks and slams him to the barricades and rolls him back in, covering for 2. Orton now sets Roode up top, and lays in rights before following him up. Roode fights him off, lays in strikes, and looks for a sunset bomb, and hits it, covering for 2. Roode heads back up top, Orton crotches him, and follows him up. The superplex connects. Both men are down, and Orton covers for 2. They trade strikes center ring, Orton lays in uppercuts, but Roode gets a backslide for 2. they trade finish attempts and Roode gets a spinebuster for 2. Roode hits a boot, heads to the ropes but jumps into an RKO and Orton wins. Randy Orton defeated Champion Bobby Roode @ 19:30 via pin [**¾] This was an overall pretty good match, that went way too long, and really lacked in drama for. At least the work was clean, and it did have some fun moments; it was far from bad, but I just kept waiting for it to really kick into another gear.

– Mahal arrives, and attacks Orton. Roode lays him out with the DDT and then hits one on Orton as well; that’s more set up for our Mania triple threat.

– We get a Ronda Rousey video package.

– Sami & Kevin argue, and Sami says he’s still Kevin’s guardian angel. Kevin leaves.

Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi : Lynch and Carmella start us off, Lynch looks for the arm bar but Carmella makes the ropes. Natalya tags in and hits a suplex. Lynch fights back, hits an arm drag and Naomi tags inland they double-team Natalya. Naomi hits a sliding slap and follows with kicks and a RANA. Natalya cuts her off, but Naomi hits a wheelbarrow stunner. Carmella distracts her allowing Natalya to hit a powerbomb for 2. Natalya celebrates and covers again for 2. Carmella tags back in, and they maintain the heat on Naomi, isolating her in the corner. Carmella hits a broncobuster for 2. Naomi battles back, but Carmella uses the hair to cut off the tag. Natalya back in and grounds the action. Naomi escapes, but the tag is cut off again. Carmella works a hanging head scissors and then pulls Naomi’s hair. She follows with clubbing strikes, and a knee strike. The cover gets 2. Naomi again fights back and finally gets the tag. Lynch runs wild, hitting the XPLODER, heads up top and the missile dropkick connects. Carmella tags in and so does Naomi. The sunset flip gets 2. Carmella counters the rear view, Naomi whiffs on the disaster kick and it breaks down. Lynch tosses Natalya, but Carmella hits a head scissors and Naomi makes the save. Carmella tries to get the MITB case, fails, but hits a superkick and pins Lynch. Carmella and Natalya defeated Becky Lynch and Naomi @ 8:59 via pin [**] It started off hot, then faded, and the closing stretch was rather messy; it was ok at best.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Usos vs. The New Day (Woods & Kofi) : Jimmy & Woods start us off. They talk some shit and brawl right away. Jey tags in and superkicks Woods. He follows with head butts, and then lays the boots to Woods Jimmy in and he follows with more boots, mocking the unicorn stampede. The Usos follow with double teams, covering for 2. Woods starts to fire back, and tags in Kofi. He runs wild with strikes and a dropkick. The clothesline follows as he hits the boom drop on Jey. Jey cuts off trouble in paradise, and then Kofi cuts off the running ass attack with a double stomp. Kofi then hits the running ass attack; Jimmy cuts him off and hits a boom drop, mocking Kofi. He misses trouble in paradise, but the Usos hit midnight hour for a good near fall. Jey misses a corner splash; Kofi looks for and gets the tag. Woods takes out Jimmy, but eats a superkick and then hits one of his own. Woods is throwing a one man superkick party. Kofi tags in and hits the top rope splash for 2. Woods tags back in and heads up top, new Day looks for the double Uce, but the Usos send them to the floor. The Usos then hit stereo topes to wipe out the New Day. The Bludgeon Brother’s now arrive and attack for the no contest. Champions The Usos vs. The New Day went to a no contest @ 8:56 [**½] I get that they want to set up another triple threat for Mania, but this was an angle that should have been done on TV, and not ruining what was turning into a really good tag match. They could have waited for a finish, even a slightly disputed one, and then done the attack. I was really enjoying the match, and the change in theme, with each team stealing moves, showing that they knew each other so well, but the run in simply ruined that.

– The Bludgeon Brothers start destroying everyone; the hit Woods with the killer bomb on the steps and stand tall. The beat down was good, but didn’t have the heat you’d hope for, and again, still ruined what could have been a high quality match. It really could have been done on Tuesday.

– The New Day & Usos receive medical attention.

– Styles cuts a promo on tonight’s main event, and says his WrestleMania begins tonight. Nakamura wishes him luck and say he hopes he wins, Styles says he will win and beat Nakamura at Mania.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Charlotte vs. Ruby Riott : Riott is out by herself. Riott teases the Riott kick right away, but Charlotte escapes and teases the figure four. They work to the ropes, Riott teases a clean break but attacks. Charlotte hits the sack of shit slam, but Riott looks for a sleeper. Charlotte escapes by running them through the ropes and to the floor. Logan & Liv arrive, distracting Charlotte and allowing Riott to take control. Back in and Riott hits the Riott kick, covering for 2. Riott tosses Charlotte to the floor, takes the ref but Nomi & Lynch arrive and stop Liv & Logan from attacking. Riott rolls Charlotte back in and follows with mounted strikes. Charlotte battles back, hitting a slingshot suplex. Riott immediately cuts her off, driving her to the buckles with the knees. The senton gets 2. Riott works a Japanese strangle hold, grounding the action. Riott talks trash while controlling on the mat, but Charlotte fights to her feet but Riott hits an STO for 2. Charlotte gets the knees up and counters the senton, and follows with a draping neck breaker. Charlotte heads up top and Riott shoves her to the floor. Riott looks for a suicide dive, gets caught and Charlotte slams her down and hits a moonsault from the barricade. Back in and she covers for 2. Charlotte looks for a figure four, kicked away, so she fires back with a knee strike. Charlotte to the ropes, cut off and Riott slaps her around. Riott follows her up and hits a RANA for 2. Riott now lay in chops, but that just fires Charlotte up. She fires back with chops, and sends Riott into the ropes. Riott takes out the knee and slams Charlotte to the buckles. Naomi & Lynch rush the ring, and get tossed to the back. The Riott squad mauls Charlotte in the corner, and they get tossed. Charlotte is back up and hits a belly to back suplex, big boot, but Riott rolls her up for 2. Charlotte counters a reverse RANA, slamming Riott to the buckles. Charlotte hits the spear and figure eight, and Riott taps. Champion Charlotte defeated Ruby Riott @ 13:46 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with Riott looking good in her first big singles PPV match. With the finish never in doubt, WWE decided to overbook the finishing portion with the ladies at ringside, which only killed the momentum and took away from the match that they were having, and not adding a damn thing. That really did the match no favors, and was done just to be done.

– Asuka arrives now and faces off with Charlotte. Asuka points to the Mania sign to make her challenge official. The fans seemed into this, and I am all for this match.

– Shane is out to dance like an idiot. You’ll notice he was nowhere to be seen when the Bludgeon Brothers ruined a tag title match and kicked the shit out of five men. They had mentioned that Bryan wasn’t here, due to a family function.

WWE Championship Six-Pack Challenge Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin : Cena runs wild with AAs at the bell on everyone but Styles. That allows Cena & Styles to work by themselves for a bit, Styles counters an AA and fires away with kicks. Everyone else is back and they surround Cena. Everyone kicks the shit out of Cena, and he’s tossed to the floor. It breaks down into everyone brawling, and spilling to the floor. Shane watches on as Styles dumps Corbin, and rolls up Sami for 2 and dumps him. Styles runs wild on Kevin, but Corbin makes the save. Ziggler backing but Styles hits ushigoroshi. The asai DDT gets 2 on Sami as Kevin makes the save. Styles takes Kevin up top, but Kevin fights off the superplex and knocks Styles to the mat. Corbin tosses Styles, Ziggler & Cena back in but Kevin flies in with a frog splash for 2 as Styles makes the save. Styles hits the PELE, looks for the slash, but Kevin dumps him to the floor. It breaks down into big moves, and Cena running wild on Sami & Ziggler. The double shuffle follows, but Ziggler counters an AA with a fameasser. Cena counters a superkick and locks on the STF but Styles makes the save. Cena counters the clash, but Styles hits it anyway but Sami makes the save. Cobin is back, and sends Sami to the floor. The lariat to Kevin follows. Deep six on Styles follows but he and Ziggler brawl to the floor and into the crowd. Ziggler gets tossed into the hockey glass ad Kevin dismantles an announce table. He lays Styles on it but Styles hits an enziguri. Styles takes Sami over the barricade and Cena now battles with Kevin. He then AAs Styles through the announce table. Back in and Sami & Kevin dump Cena, leaving the friends alone. Kevin wants Sami to lay down, Sami does, Kevin is surprised, and Sami rolls him up for 2. They braw crazy fists style because they are destined to do this forever. They brawl to the floor, and Kevin looks for an apron bomb, countered, and both men are down on the floor. Everyone is down. Sami looks at Shane and yells at him. Sami moves and Kevin superkicks Shane. Sami hits him with a tornado DDT. Back in and Sami looks for a helluva, but eats a superkick. Kevin hits the pop up powerbomb on Ziggler, but Shane pulls out the ref. Helluva to Kevin, but Shane pulls out Sami. Ziggler covers Kevin but Sami breaks it up. Corbin takes out Cena with the steps and then attacks Sami, Ziggler, and Kevin with them. Cena is back, and overpowers Corbin and attacks him with the steps. The AA to the steps follows, but Ziggler makes the save. Superkick by Ziggler, but Cena immediately hits an AA. Kevin back in, pop up powerbomb to Cena Styles flies in with the forearm and pins Kevin. Champion AJ Styles defeated John Cena, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin @ 22:00 via pin [***¾] This ended up being a tremendously fun and very good match. It was all action, chaotic, and kept the crowd the entire time. All six busted their asses, got time to shine, and delivered. They did a great job of keeping the parts constantly moving, the Sami & Kevin angle played out well, and there were tons of big moves to play into the match stipulation well, with every one desperately either going for pins or breaking them up. The only real negative part of the match was the Shane McMahon interactions, which took away a bit for me as he continues to be completely unlikable as a character. But overall I found it fun and enjoyable, and most importantly, Styles survives and moves onto Mania to have the long-awaited rematch with Nakamura.

– Styles celebrates as Cena is a sad panda.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”