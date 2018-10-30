Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 10.30.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox @ 9:15 via pin [**]

– AJ Styles and Charlotte defeated Lana & Rusev @ 7:45 via submission [*]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I did a column, “Where Are They Now, The Cruiserweight Classic Finals Performers” which you can check out at this link.

– You can check out my top 36 matches of SEPTEMBER list at this link.

– Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, & Renee Young are on commentary.

Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox : The men start us off, Mahal does his shanti bullshit and Strowman shoves him down. Mahal wants a test of strength and Strowman dominate so he runs. Mahal tried shoulder tackles, and Strowman mows him over. The ladies tag in and Fox works a side headlock and takes Moon down. Moon then makes Fox run the ropes ala Taguchi and she gets blown up. Moon then dropkicks her to the floor and follows with a dropkick. Back in and the Singhs distract Moon, allowing Fox to attack. Fox grounds things; Moon escapes and gets a cradle for 2. Fox hits the big boot, covering for 2. Fox keeps things grounded, forever. Moon fires up and hits a head scissors and dumps Fox. Mahal tries to cut off the tag, fails and it’s clobberin time as Strowman tags in and runs wild. He runs over Mahal on the floor and back in, Fox yells at Strowman and chest bumps him, falling down. He steals her hat and Moon flies in with the ellipse and Strowman powerslams Mahal for the win. Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox @ 9:15 via pin [**] This was ok with a few fun moments, but Alicia Fox killed the middle, just doing nothing.

Rusev and Lana vs. AJ Styles and Charlotte : They start with a chop off. Rusev’s reaction to Lana getting lit up was priceless. Rusev & Lana strut and the chop off continues. Charlotte gets chopped to the floor and Rusev takes Styles down with a chop. Charlotte shakes his hand and now they have a chop off. Rusev no sells the chops and Lana attacks. Lana and Charlotte “dance.” They finally start the match, Lana hits a sloppy bulldog and an x-factor for 2. Lana struts, wooos and Charlotte hits a suplex and the men tag in and Styles follows with kicks and ushigoroshi for 2. Rusev fights off the clash, and runs Styles into Charlotte. Charlotte big boots Lana and that gets. Charlotte up top and Rusev saves Lana, allowing Lana to get a roll up for 2. The figure eight finishes it. AJ Styles and Charlotte defeated Lana & Rusev @ 7:45 via submission [*] Have you ever gone to the movies, and the previews start and they last for a really long time. They are fun, but you just want to get to the movie. And then the movie starts and it’s a lot shorter and not nearly as good as you had hoped for. That was this.

– NEXT WEEK: Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Finn Balor and Bayley & R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 1 loss)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

Smackdown:

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

3 legend