Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 11.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jinder Mahal and Alicia defeated Ember Moon and Curt Hawkins @ 8:15 via pin [*½]

– Finn Balor and Bayley defeated Lashley and Mickie James @ 9:45 via pin [**½]

– Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, & Renee Young are on commentary.

Jinder Mahal and Alicia vs. Ember Moon and Curt Hawkins : Fox and Moon to begin, they work back and forth with Fox scoring several cradles for 2. Moon battles back, hits a head scissors, and the men tag in. Mahal takes control, but Hawkins picks up the pace and hits a dropkick and dumps Mahal. He chases and takes out the Singhs, but Mahal cuts him off. Back in and Mahal covers for 2. Mahal grounds the action, Hawkins tries to fight back, but Mahal keeps him grounded. Hawkins fights back, but Mahal hits a suplex for 2. He follows with elbows, keeping Hawkins grounded, and working his usual boring bullshit. Mahal follows with knee drops, Hawkins finally cuts him off and dumps Mahal. The ladies tag in and Moon runs wild on Fox. The tornado suplex is countered, and Fox gets the sunset flip for 2. Superkick by Moon and that gets 2. Moon heads up top, Hawkins tags himself in and the eclipse connects and Hawkins covers Fox, but that’s illegal. Moon hits the double eclipse on the Singhs, and Mahal hits the Khallas for the win. Jinder Mahal and Alicia defeated Ember Moon and Curt Hawkins @ 8:15 via pin [*½] Ember Moon was the lone bright spot in this entire thing.

Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Lashley and Mickie James : Balor and Lashley to begin, but Lashley tags out to James right away. They lock up, and break, playing to the crowd. James attacks with kicks, chokes out Bayley in the ropes, and follows with a running kick for 2. James grounds things, and then slams Bayley to the corner. Bayley battles back, but James cuts her off with a neck breaker for 2. James grounds things, Bayley counters out, but James stops the tag. They work into a double down, and the men tag in. Balor runs wild with strikes and kicks, and follows with a standing double stomp. Balor follows with an enziguri, but Lashley then knocks him to the floor. Back in and Lashley covers for 2. Lashley lays in ground and pound, dumps Balor, and then slams him to the barricade. Balor cuts off the spear with a sling blade, and back in, James stops the tag and Lashley attacks. Lashley poses, but Balor gets a cradle for 2. Lashley charges and posts himself. The ladies tag in and Bayley runs wild on James. The knee strike follows, Bayley up top and leaps over James, and eats a flapjack. James up top, hits the seated senton but Bayley counters into a cradle for 2. Bayley counters the DDT, hits a Saito suplex, and Lio trips her up on the dive attempt. Balor dumps Lashley & Lio, allowing Bayley to hit Bayley to belly for the win. Finn Balor and Bayley defeated Lashley and Mickie James @ 9:45 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid wrestling match, with a nice sense of urgency, which is a miracle for this show these days.

– NEXT WEEK: The Miz and Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi & Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair vs. R-Truth and Carmella.

RAW:

* Finn Balor and Bayley (3 wins, 2 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (2 wins, 3 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 2 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Ember Moon & Curt Hawkins (4 wins, 1 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses)

Smackdown:

* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (1 wins, 3 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses)

