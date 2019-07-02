Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 7.01.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Falls Count Anywhere Match: Braun Strowman vs. Lashley went to a no contest @ 5:50 [***]

– New Day defeated The Viking Raiders @ 2:50 via DQ [NR]

– Samoan Joe & The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day @ 7:25 via referee stoppage [***¼]

– Lacey Evans defeated Natalya @ 3:30 via pin [*½]

– Best Two Out of Three Falls Match: The Miz defeated Elias @ 9:30 via 2-1 [**½]

– Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch defeated Mike & Maria Kanellis @ 3:20 via submission [DUD]

– Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss @ 010 via pin [NR]

– Nikki Cross defeated Carmella @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– US Title Match: Champion Ricochet defeated AJ Styles @ 5:58 via pin [***]

– The Street Profits are randomly backstage.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Braun Strowman vs. Lashley : They collide, work into lucha passes and Lashley hits a spear. Braun hits a shoulder tackle and senton on the floor for 2. Lashley then posts him and hits another spear for 2. Lashley then clotheslines Braun into the crowd, and they continue to brawl. Lashley attacks with chair shots, and Braun is down and Lashley covers for 2. Braun fights back and follows with a huge running shoulder tackle for 2. He then tosses him onto the stage, follows and Lashley fights back with strikes and follows with a suplex for 2. Braun then spears him through the LED board and the pyro shoots off as they may be dead and Corey drops a, “holy shit.” The crowd loves this as they call for EMT help. Braun Strowman vs. Lashley went to a no contest @ 5:50 [***] This was a hard-hitting, intense, and refreshing way to kick off the show that the crowd loved; good stuff here in what felt like the best open to Raw in forever.

– EMTs attend to both men.

– We come back to the carnage, with Lashley being stretchered out to a local medical facility. Braun now gets stretchered out.

The Viking Raiders vs. New Day (Woods & Big E) : Erik and Big E begin, they hoss around and Big E takes control and hits an apron splash. Back in and he covers for 2. Erik fires back, Ivar tags in and double teams follow. Ivar lays in clubbing strikes, and grounds things and tags in Erik. More double teams follow and Erik covers for 2. Erik grounds the action, but Big E fights to his feet and hits a belly to belly. Joe arrives and takes out Woods with the clutch. New Day defeated The Viking Raiders @ 2:50 via DQ [NR] A fine storyline advancement angle where neither team should have lost via pin.

– Kofi makes the save and they all brawl.

Samoan Joe & The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day : Kofi and Ivar begin, and Kofi hits a dropkick for 2. Woods tags in and double teams follow for 2. Ivar cuts off Woods, allowing Joe to tag in and take control. Joe smiles at Kofi as he beats down Woods, tags in Ivar and the Vikings follow with double teams. Erik grounds things, Woods manages to escape, but Erik follows with an overhead toss. Viking double teams follow; Joe tags in and hits the senton for 2. Joe follows with strikes, takes out Big E and Woods fires back until Joe chops him down and tags in Erik. He lays in strikes, Joe in and Woods battles back and hits a missile dropkick. Tags to Ivar and Kofi, Kofi runs wild and the high cross is caught, but Kofi counters out and hits a hook kick. Erik in and Kofi hits a clothesline. The boom drop follows, but Joe distracts him and tags in Erik takes out Kofi. Big E cleans house, Woods joins in and Ivar follows with a suicide dive. Kofi hits trouble in paradise, Joe gets the clutch on Kofi and Kofi fades. He’s out and the ref waves it off. Samoan Joe & The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day @ 7:25 via referee stoppage [***¼] This was another good match, with Joe picking up a huge win and Kofi taking a rare loss since winning the title to add to the build for their upcoming match.

– We get highlights of the recent 24/7 title shenanigans.

– Drake is here with his wife, apparently heading to their honeymoon. She’s not happy to be here. Drake says it’s just a stop along the way and his wife tells him to choose between her and the championship. Drake sees Truth and Truth says he’s a sucker for romance.

– The Good brothers talk backstage and meet with AJ. They talk about last week, where AJ reminds them that they lost. They claim AJ almost lost to Ricochet, but AJ said it was his first match back. The Brothers have a bet on if AJ can win the title from Ricochet, with Karl’s hot Asian wife on the line.

Cesaro vs. No Way Jose : Drake and his wife are in the crowd. Truth is out as part of Jose’s conga line and dances with Drake’s wife. The geeks arrive and chase Truth to the back. Cesaro attacks Jose and suplexes him on the floor. Cesaro hits the Gotch on the floor and stands tall. No match.

– Charly interviews the Street Profits. They want some flavor on their introduction and Ford teases a Rock impersonation and then introduces themselves. They are on Raw to bring the swag to the show, and they want some smoke.

– Shane & Drew walk.

– Braun & Lashley are at the local medical facility, still being evaluated.

– The Miz talks about the dangers of being a wrestler and Braun & Lashley’s injuries. The relive his loss to Elias on Smackdown last week and the beat down from Shane & Elias. Miz says he fed Shane’s ego to try and help his career, but after tonight, he’ll make Elias an unemployed musician.

Shane & Drew Talk : Shane demands his special announcement. Shane then says he’s worried about Lashley & Braun, because he has responsibilities, but then comments on last week and Roman Reigns. They had it perfectly set up, and Reigns was terrified. So he plays the footage. Drew says the footage speaks for itself, and more will come at Extreme Rules. Shane says Reigns begged Taker to come back and help him. Shane is looking forward to tangling with Taker again, but there will be no surprises at the PPV. Drew puts over Taker and his legacy, but he isn’t afraid and is not a normal man. Drew says that he doesn’t give a damn about the Undertaker. He’s dressed to fight, and calls out Taker. We get thunder and lights flickering, lights out and lightning follows. The dong tolls and Taker’s music hits. He then appears and makes his way to the ring. Shane and Drew powder as Taker says that Reigns never asked him for help. But if you need answers as to why, he’s the reaper of wayward souls and is here collect their souls. Shane had his respect, a little, for a while following their HIAC match, and he lived to tell the tale. But Shane fell victim to his own ego, but he won’t be the best in the world where he’s sending them. Shane & Drew will never rest in peace. This was a solid segment to give the live crowd a Taker appearance and to hype the upcoming PPV match.

– Lacey does her makeup as Corbin talks about the extreme rules match at Extreme Rules. He says that it’s to their advantage, and calls Becky a fling. Evans says Becky has fought for her dreams, made them come true, but has put her faith in Rollins and talks about his wandering eyes at her backstage.

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya : Corbin is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes as Natalya shoves her to the floor. She follows but Evans cuts her off and backing, covers for 2. Seth & Becky watch on from backstage as Evans lays the boots to Natalya, covering for 2. Evans follows with elbow strikes, a knee and then follows with a slingshot elbow drop for 2. Evans grounds the action, and then follows with a neck breaker for 2. Natalya cuts her off and lays in strikes, Corbin distracts her, but she shakes it off and follows with a clothesline for 2. Corbin trips up Natalya, allowing Evans to hit the women’s right for the win. Lacey Evans defeated Natalya @ 3:30 via pin [*½] This wasn’t good as it was slow and clunky, and while I can appreciate them trying to put over the heel act, Evans really could have used a clean and dominant win here; it’s just Natalya.

– Ricochet is interviewed, and says facing AJ last week was an honor. He knows he lost last week, but next time, he thinks he can win. The Good Brothers arrive and say AJ could have beat him in three-minutes. Ricochet says next time, he can beat AJ. They tease a match for later.

– The Good Brothers tell AJ that Ricochet talked shit to him and that he cam beat him the next time. AJ wants to go and talk with him but they say that he needs to get his edge back. AJ gets pissed and walks off. He finds Ricochet and says if Ricochet thinks he can beat him, he can prove it tonight and AJ slaps him after he accepts. Ricochet slaps him back.

Best Two Out of Three Falls Match: The Miz vs. Elias : This is a rematch from last week’s Smackdown. Miz attacks before the bell and kicks Elias’ ass on the floor. Back in and Miz hits double knees and the skull-crushing finale for fall one @ 0:50. Elias powders, and Miz follows with a dropkick and back in, Miz attacks the knee and lock son the figure four until Elias counters into a cradle for 2. Elias hits drift away to win fall two @ 2:00. Post break and Miz fires back with strikes, but Elias cuts him off with a powerbomb for 2. The running back elbow connects, and Elias covers for 2. Elias grounds the action, Miz fights, gets to his feet and Elias follows with uppercuts until Miz gets a backslide for 2. Elias quickly cuts him off with a neck breaker for 2. To the apron and Elias misses a knee strike and hits the post. Back in, figure four and Elias taps. The Miz defeated Elias @ 9:30 via 2-1 [**½] This was solid, but the 2 out of 3 falls stipulation adds nothing to these matches.

Seth & Becky Talk : They talk about the Extreme Rules match with both of their titles on the line, knowing that they have beaten Corbin & Evans one on one, and then tell each other not to lose their titles. They joke about Becky sleeping with her title, Seth tries to lay down the law and Becky cuts him off. Maria Kanellis arrives, mocking them, talking about giving birth, and claiming that she & Mike are the first coupe of the WWE. They set up a tag match for tonight. Seth tells her she, “done messed up.”

– Renee says that Braun “may have” a ruptured spleen.

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Mike & Maria Kanellis : Mike and Rollins begin, with Rollins taking control as Maria yells at Mike because it’s all Rollins to begin, Mike finally fires back and Rollins cuts him off with a buckle bomb. He makes Mike tags in Maria. Maria runs, grabs a mic and yells at Mike and says he disgusts her. She claims she’s pregnant as Lynch looks to attack, Mike is shocked at this news. Maria claims she is pregnant, but isn’t sure because Mike isn’t man enough to do the job. Lynch taps Mike with the disarmher. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch defeated Mike & Maria Kanellis @ 3:20 via submission [DUD] In theory, this was a fine match to book to have Rollins & Lynch get in a match together ahead of the PPV. Unfortunately, it was all a shit angle; Beulah is pregnant, maybe Kimona can dance on top of the arena next.

– Maria runs down Mike post match and says Mike isn’t a man, but Becky is and maybe next time she’ll ask her to impregnate her.

– Heyman arrives and teases a Brock cash-in. The Street Profits arrive and Heyman leaves as he has no time for their shenanigans.

A Moment of Bliss : Nikki Cross is the guest because she beat Bayley on Smackdown to earn BLISS a title match. Bliss offers thoughts and prayers to Braun & Lashley. Nikki arrives as Bliss shows footage of her Smackdown victory. Nikki praises Bliss for her guidance and support, and she’s grateful. Bliss says all credit goes to Nikki, and Carmella arrives for reasons. She tells Nikki that Bliss is right, so why is Bliss getting a title match. Carmella says she’s sharing the truth and that is Bliss is using Nikki. Bliss calls her pathetic and a sidekick. Carmella challenges her to a match.

Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella : Carmella rolls her up and pins her right away. Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss @ 010 via pin [NR] A match to lead to another.

Nikki Cross vs. Carmella : Nikki attacks, but Carmella battles back. Nikki cuts her off and traps her in the ring skirt. She beats on her and back in, covers for 2. Carmella fires back, hits a clothesline and another. Carmella moonwalks and hits a broncobuster for 2. Nikki cuts her off and hits the purge for the win. Nikki Cross defeated Carmella @ 2:40 via pin [NR] Not much of a match, but an ok angle to advance that Nikki is doing all the work in the relationship with Bliss.

– Nikki & Alexa walk and talk, while the interviewer says that the fans want Nikki to have the title shot instead. Bliss says no comment.

– Drake’s wife goes to freshen up, the geeks run through and Truth is there. Drake attacks with his suitcase and beats Truth to win the title. His wife appears, and he promises her a 24/7 honeymoon.

US Title Match: Champion Ricochet vs. AJ Styles : They go facts paced to begin with Ricochet getting a cradle for 2. Styles fires back, but Ricochet hits the springboard clothesline and Styles then cradles him for 2. Styles slams him to the buckles, follows with kicks but Ricochet cuts him off with a dropkick and then follows with the Fosbury flop. Back in and Styles follows with strikes and the springboard forearm follows for 3 @ 2:50…but Ricochet’s foot was under the ropes. A new ref arrives, they discuss the issue.

This no wrestling during commercials is delivering the most convoluted bullshit, and that’s saying a lot for WWE programming. We get a restart following the commercial break. The Good Brothers are out and at ringside. Ricochet lays in strikes, follows with chops and an enziguri. The twister suplex follows for 2. Ricochet dumps him and Styles slides backing and then hits the slingshot forearm to the floor. Back in and Styles hits the brainbuster for 2. Ricochet counters the clash, but Styles hits the rack bomb for 2. Styles takes him up top and gets knocked down, and Ricochet flies into a cradle to retain. Champion Ricochet defeated AJ Styles @ 5:58 via pin [***] The match was good for what they had to work with, but instead of giving them 15-minutes, the convoluted no wrestling during breaks just makes for an awkward layout. Thankfully the closing angle was really good.

– Post match, Styles & Ricochet shake hands and Styles then attacks and kicks the shit out of Ricochet. The Good Brothers hit the Magic killer and the Club is reunited. Styles then hits a second rope clash on Ricochet to stand tall. They then take turns beating on Ricochet.

