Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.18.18  

– Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Champion Asuka defeated Naomi @ 12:35 via submission [***¼]

– Miz & Mandy Rose defeated Truth & Carmella @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– The Good Brothers vs. The Usos went to a no contest @ 7:55 [**¾]

– AJ Styles & Mustafa Ali defeated Daniel Bryan & Andrade Almas @ 17:50 via pin [***¾]

– Oh God, Shane is giving the whole locker room a talking too. He reiterates all the change talk from last night, and says it all starts tonight. He brings in Paige and thanks her for all of her work, but she’s no longer GM, but will have new responsibilities. That’s stupid because Paige actually did a good job, but we need room for more McMahons.

Shit Just Got Real, The Man is Here : Becky Lynch arrives to kick off the show. She doesn’t care who go thinks they are running the shoe, but the man is really in charge. The only thing she wants from the McMahons is the Raw women’s champion. When she came at Rousey, she did so face to face, but Ronnie toppled over a ladder and left in Roddy Piper Cosplay gear. Charlotte arrives and tells Lynch to know her place, and that she gets Ronda first. Lynch says she’s done following Charlotte, but Charlotte says Lynch will look up to her then, now, and forever. Asuka makes her way to the ring. Asuka says to forget Rousey, because she is the champion now. Lynch & Charlotte claim Asuka never beat them, they argue, and Vince arrives. Vince congratulates Asuka, and tells Lynch & Charlotte that they aren’t owed anything and that everything goes in TLC matches. He tells them to take control and take it out on Rousey. Vince asks if Asuka wants to defend her title tonight. Naomi arrives, makes her case to Vince, and Vince agrees. This was a solid opening segment, with fine fall out from the PPV. I did enjoy the “take control and take it out on Rousey” line, because tat shit could get really interesting. I really don’t think Vince was needed here. More McMahons are not the answers, allowing Charlotte, Becky, Asuka, and Naomi get over by putting the focus on them is.

Champion Asuka vs. Naomi : Charlotte (in full Sandra Dee mode) and Becky are at ringside. Thy work into a solid back and forth opening stretch, leading to a stand off. Naomi fires away with kicks, Asuka cuts her off but Naomi hits the full nelson bomb for 2. Asuka now takes control, working the arm and following with strikes and then ties up Naomi in the tropes. Naomi takes too much time yapping at Charlotte & Becky, allowing Naomi to hit a Russian leg sweep from the ropes. We go screen in screen Naomi rolls Asuka back in and covers for 2. Naomi chokes her out in the corner, and then starts attacking the knee. Naomi dropkicks Asuka to the floor. Back to full screen, and Naomi follows to the floor, but Asuka cuts her off and rolls her back in and hits a missile dropkick. They spill to the floor and Naomi hits the disaster kick off the barricade. They roll back in and they trade strikes, knee strike by Asuka, but Asuka runs into a kick; split legged moonsault by Naomi eats knees, Asuka looks for the Asuka lock, but Naomi rolls, fights, but Asuka finally locks it on and again she fights out into a cradle for 2. The rear view connects for a good near fall. Naomi springboards in and eats the code breaker, and the Asuka lock finishes it. Champion Asuka defeated Naomi @ 12:35 via submission [***¼] This was a good and fun match to kick off tonight’s in ring action. The two have been friends and partners, and it showed here as they worked really well together. They worked hard, the action was well laid out and smooth, and I enjoyed this.

– Miz meets with Vince, who mocks his door knocking skills. Vince says Shane can’t come out to play, and explains his issues with Shane. Miz wants Vince’s blessing to be Shane’s partner, but Vince will give Miz a chance to prove himself.

– Rusev & Lana are interviewed. Rusev says he hopes the McMahon family is watching because he’s handsome, a hunk, a star, super athlete, and champion. Meanwhile, Nakamura looks like Sonic The Hedgehog.

Jeff & Joe Talk : Jeff arrives, not painted up for the first time in forever. Some of what Joe said is true, but he’s fought hard to come back to be here. Samoa Joe arrives to allegedly apologize to Jeff Hardy for his recent actions. Joe says he’s sorry because he’s here for an intervention. They’ve know each other for a longtime, it’s the holidays and Jeff will fall. Jeff refutes this and says attacks weaknesses to account for his insecurities. He reminds Joe he hasn’t won the title, Joe attacks and Jeff hits twist of fate and stands tall.

Miz & Mandy Rose vs. Truth & Carmella : Mandy and Carmella to begin. Carmella hits a head scissors and dropkick. Miz & Truth tag in and Truth gets a cradle for 2. Truth dumps Miz and we get a dance break. Superkick to Mandy, skull-crushing finale on Truth and Miz wins. Miz & Mandy Rose defeated Truth & Carmella @ 1:30 via pin [NR] It was short and inoffensive.

– We get highlights of Mustafa Ali’s debut last week. Ali has been officially added to the Smackdown roster.

– We get a video package on Lars, EC3, Lacey Evans. Nikki Cross, & Heavy Machinery coming soon. These call-ups were reportedly all set for January, but expedited due to the angle on Raw.

– The Usos arrive. They say that they run Smackdown, and they weren’t pinned at TLC. They call out the Bar, but the Good Brothers arrive. The Good Brothers says it’s always the same teams, and while they are great, the Good Brothers haven’t been on TV since August. They are here to clean house. Match time.

The Good Brothers vs. The Usos : JIP with Anderson in control, working over Jimmy. Anderson stops the tag and Gallows tag in, hitting a big boot for 2. He follows with elbow strikes, and grounds things. Gallows misses a kick and crotches himself. Jey & Anderson tag in as Jey runs wild. The Samoan drop follows, but Anderson fires back with a kick and neck breaker for 2. The Usos cut of the boot of doom, tree slam by Gallows, and that gets 2. The Usos cut off Gallows, lay in kicks, and they dump him. Anderson cuts off the tope. We go screen in screen as everyone spills to the floor. Back in and Anderson heads up top, hits the flying neck breaker and that gets 2. Gallows tags himself in and hits the big boot for 2. Back to full screen as Uso hits a superkick and high cross for 2. Anderson and Uso work up top, Anderson gets tossed off, superkicks by Jimmy follow and the Bar arrives. Jimmy hits the splash but Sanity rushes the ring and runs wild, taking out the Usos and Good Brothers. The Good Brothers vs. The Usos went to a no contest @ 7:55 [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with an effort to put some new faces into the tag title mix with Sanity & The Good Brothers.

– Post match, The Bar picks the bones as Sanity leaves.

– Nakamura shows Total Divas highlights to mock Rusev.

– NEXT WEEK: Miz TV with Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura defends against Rusev, Jeff Hardy faces Samoa Joe next week.

– Bryan says he killed the YES movement, and killed the house that AJ Styles built. He’s creating a brave new world here on Smackdown. People fear change, and runs down the fans for their toxic habits. The city of Fresno ranks #1 in pollution in California, SHAME, SHAME, SHAME, SHAME! Self-education is the only real education, but these people wouldn’t know education if it was handed to them through a drive-through window. These people have failed, and he’s here to show them the way.

AJ Styles & Mustafa Ali vs. Daniel Bryan & Andrade Almas : Vega is at ringside. JIP with Bryan tagging in Almas to begin with Styles. Almas attacks with knee strikes, a spinning back elbow and that gets 2. He follows with more knee strikes, but Styles fires back with a dropkick. Ali tags in and they work double teams, arm drags follow by Ali but Almas grabs the hair and tags in Bryan. Bryan lays in kicks, and locks on an abdominal stretch. Ali escapes, but Bryan tags in Almas who keeps Ali grounded. Almas lays in chops, Bryan tags back in but Ali hits an enziguri and rolling x-factor. Bryan powders, Styles takes out Almas, and Ali follows with an assisted dive to the floor. Post break, and Bryan is in control, grounding Ali. Almas tags in and hits a top rope splash for 2. He locks on a half crab, and follows with a basement dropkick for 2. Bryan tags back in and lays in a flurry of kicks. Ali battles back until Bryan kills him with a lariat and then works a Romero special. He transitions to a dragon sleeper, but Ali makes the ropes. Almas back in and he and Ali trade, Almas hits the pop up flapjack but Ali counters back with a RANA. Almas cuts off the tag, knees up on the moonsault by Ali, and he finally tags in Styles. Bryan is as well and they brawl with Styles taking control. Styles follows with a neck breaker for 2. The calf crusher follows, Bryan fights, and Almas makes the save. Styles fights off the hammerlock DDT, dumps Almas, and Ali hits a RANA on Almas on the floor. Bryan misses the corner dropkick, but cuts off the clash with kicks. Asai DDT by Styles, and Styles tags in Ali. Ali hits a tornado DDT, heads up top and Almas cuts him off, Styles takes out Almas, imploding 450 on Bryan connects and MUSTAFA ALI PINS DANIEL BRYAN! AJ Styles & Mustafa Ali defeated Daniel Bryan & Andrade Almas @ 17:50 via pin [***¾] This was a very good main event, with four talented guys, and them all working hard and having a blast. It was great to get Almas back on TV, and Ali picks up a HUGE win and is now officially a member of the Smackdown roster.

