Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.09.19  

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Aleister Black, Ricochet, & Ali defeated Andrade, Rusev, & Nakamura via pin [NR]

– Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Iiconics defeated Kristen & Karissa Boots & Tights @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– Smackdown Tag Title Match: The Hardys defeated Champions The Usos @ 8:55 via pin [***]

– New Day defeated Sheamus, Cesaro, & Drew McIntyre @ 7:50 via pin [**¾]

The Champ Is Here; Kofi Celebrates : Kofi & The New Day arrive. Big E puts over Kofi’s tile win big time. They talk about trying to make history on Raw last night, and Big E breaks out another split. They like to play around and talk about but stuff, but tonight, they are here to celebrate the career of Kofi. Woods is honored to follow Kofi’s career, and considers him a hero. They got together, shared a bond and wanted to make changes. And that’s what Kofi did on Sunday. Kofi says this is all incredible, an impossible moment for him. He thanks his family, who is there tonight. The Bat interrupts and say they saved Kofi on Raw, because Rollins was about to win Kofi’s title. They propose a six-man match, and bring out Drew McIntyre as their partner. This was a solid opening segment and set up a match for later tonight.

Aleister Black, Ricochet, & Ali vs. Andrade, Rusev, & Nakamura : Ricochet & Nakamura to begin. They lock up, working into some back and forth as Ricochet hits the head scissors and dropkick for 2. Nakamura cuts him off and Rusev tags in, laying the boots to Ricochet. He and Nakamura work double teams, an Andrade tags in, covering for 2. The heels work quick tags, isolating Ricochet as Nakamura lays in knee strikes. Rusev back in and lays the boots to him. Ricochet hits the neck breaker, and tags in Ali as my cable goes out. It’s back as Black runs wild and New Day vs. Sheamus, Cesaro,& Ricochet flies in with a dropkick and moonsault on the floor on Rusev. Andrade rolls up Black for 2. Ali tags in and hits a reverse RANA and heads up top. The 450 connects and that’s that. Aleister Black, Ricochet, & Ali defeated Andrade, Rusev, & Nakamura via pin [NR]

– Post match, Orton RKOs Ali as Owens stuns Rusev,

– The Usos comment on tonight’s match with the Hardys. They congratulate Kofi but say they need to beat the Hardys tonight.

– R-Truth & Carmella arrive. They put over Becky & Kofi’s Mania wins, and Truth say Carmella defeated Andre the Giant in the Royal Rumble. Carmella says things have changed this year, and she gained a friend in Truth. Samoa Joe arrives, looking ready to kill. He and Truth brawl, and Joe chokes him out. Joe then says that he’s a man that destroyed Mysterio in under 60-seconds, and may take less time to do it to others. BRAUN arrives and they brawl. Braun beats his ass until Joe gets the choke, but Braun powers out and Joe escapes.

– The Iiconics arrive.

– We get the creepy mini-dinosaur video, likely for Bray Wyatt.

– The IIconics talk about their big WrestleMania win, and will defend against the best tag team they could find. Claiming their opponents are 45-0.

Champions The Iiconics vs. Kristen & Karissa Boots & Tights : The opponents are Kris Stadlander & Karissa Rivera. Paige watches on from the back as the champions control with ease. They isolate and work over Kris, and Karissa tags in. She’s cut off immediately with a big boot. The double team knee strike finishes it. Champions The Iiconics defeated Kristen & Karissa Boots & Tights @ 1:30 via pin [NR] A fine squash for the new champions.

– Paige comments on the new women’s tag team champions and promises next week, she’ll bring in a new tag team

Shane McMahon Talks : Shane does his little dance and says that Smackdown has been amazing. Next week will be even bigger with the shakeup. But he wants to talk about Mania, bringing up Seth, Kofi, & Becky’s wins. But the fans were really there to see him beat the Miz. Miz isn’t here tonight as he’s taking care of his dad, and Shane says Miz dad got aggressive with him and Shane had to defend himself and beat him down. Miz & his dad got what was coming to them, and realized that Shane was best in the world. We get CM Punk chants as Shane tells Greg Hamilton to come into the ring. Shane was not impressed with his announcement tonight. Greg says he’s been threatened by fans that if he called Shane best in the world, something bad would happen. Shane says Brooklyn is the best city in the world since he lives here, and tells him to do the announcement with pride and feeling. Shane isn’t pleased by his effort and drags him around by his tie and to the floor. Shane just doesn’t love his effort, and Greg finally gets it right so Shane leaves. That was a segment, Shane does a good job of coming off as unlikable, but it was just there.

Champions The Usos vs. The Hardys : The Hardys take early control, scoring a near fall but Jimmy tags in and cuts off Jeff. Jeff fights back, tagging in Matt as double teams follow. Jimmy hits the Samoan drop, tags in Jey and they work over Matt on the floor. Jey follows with rights, rolls him back in and Jimmy tags in and follows with rights. The champions work quick tags, double teams, and have isolated Matt. Jimmy follows with a belly to back suplex, and then lays the boots to Matt. Matt hits a desperation DDT, and tags in Jeff who runs wild, covering for 2. Jey cuts him off with a spin kick, tags in Jimmy but Jeff hits whisper in the wind for 2. Matt tags in, poetry in motion and the side effect follow for 2. Superkick by Jimmy to Matt & then Jeff. The top rope splash by Jey follows for 2. The champions call for the double Uce, but miss. Tag to Matt, twist of fate countered and he then hits it. The swanton follows by Jeff and we have new champions. The Hardys defeated Champions The Usos @ 8:55 via pin [***] This was a good match and gave us our first post Mania title change. It’s hard to guess where they go next with the shakeup coming next week.

– Post match, Lars Sullivan arrives and beats their asses. The Hardys are having flashbacks to when Brock came in and they had to take ass beatings from him. It was good in that it helps get Lars over, but totally kills the moment of celebration after the title win.

When The Man Comes Around : Becky two belts makes her way to the ring. Becky says it’s been a great week, as she did what she said she would at Mania. She’s the “champ-champ” and Becky two belts. She tried to celebrate on Raw, but Lacey Evans ruined that. It reminded her she’s a big target, and will be pulling double duty. She says to bring on every last challenger, and wants her run to be the most talked about in history. She’s ready to take a beating and sleep with one eye open after going through hell to win the titles. Lacey arrives and lays her out with the women’s right as she goes to leave. Good promo from Becky and a simple way to continue the angle they started on Raw last night.

– Sami Zayn arrives and says the fans aren’t worth it and leaves.

New Day vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, & Drew McIntyre : Wood and Sheamus begin. Woods hits kicks, New Day works quick tags and double teams on Sheamus. Cesaro cheap shots Woods and Drew tags in and slams Woods off the announce table. Post break and Big E runs wild with suplexes on Cesaro. The running splash follows. Cesaro cuts off the suicide spear, Big E messes up catching the high cross and Sheamus tags in. The double team white noise follows for 2. Sheamus cuts off Woods with the Irish curse, Big E clotheslines Sheamus, and tags in Kofi who hits shadows over hell. He wipes out Cesaro with a dive, trouble in paradise to Sheamus and that’s that. New Day defeated Sheamus, Cesaro, & Drew McIntyre @ 7:50 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good main event, but felt rushed and McIntyre felt wasted as he was barely in there,

– Kofi celebrates with his wife and kids post match,

