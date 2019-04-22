Csonka’s WWE: The Shield’s Final Chapter Review 4.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– IC Title Match: Champion Finn Balor defeated Elias @ 6:50 via pin [**½]

– Bayley & Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad @ 7:10 via pin [**]

– The Shield defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, & Lashley @ 14:25 via pin [***]

– Michael Cole, Renee Young, & Corey Graves are on commentary.

– We get a video history on the Shield.

– Elias arrives to perform. He’s happy that it’s the Shield’s final night, and says Reigns has met his match. Elias sings, mocking the fans & the town. Balor arrives. He wants to walk with Elias, and then starts singing about Elias sucking.

Champion Finn Balor vs. Elias : Elias attacks and lays in strikes on Balor. Balor fires back with a dropkick, but Elias takes him to the corner and works him over with more strikes. He starts attacking the arm and then covers for 2. Elias grounds things, and goes back to the arm. He slams Balor to the buckles, focusing on the arm, and covering for 2. Balor battles back, connects with kicks and chops. The cradle gets 2, but Elias transitions into an arm bar. Balor counters out and hits a double stomp. Sling blade follows, but Elias cuts him off with a clothesline for 2. Balor then gets a cradle for 2. The enziguri follows, Balor up top and cut off. Elias follows with strikes, but Balor gets the sunset flip for 2, and then a cradle for the win. Champion Finn Balor defeated Elias @ 6:50 via pin [**½] This was an overall solid match, even if the finish came off as a bit botchy.

– The Riott Squad interrupts Elias as he tries to perform. They want to sing along, because tonight, they are the Elias Squad. Elias likes this and says he has a good feeling about this. They sing along and turn the song about them.

Bayley & Ember Moon vs. The Riott Squad (Riott & Logan) : Bayley and Logan begin. Bayley takes early control until Logan cuts her off and grounds her. Bayley makes the ropes, lays in strikes but Liv distracts her and Ruby tags in. Moon also tags in and cradles Ruby for 2. Ruby cuts her off with rights, tags in Logan and Moon hits arm drags. Logan powders, Bayley tags in and dropkicks Logan. Back in and Bayley hits a knee strike. She heads up top and Liv shoves her off, allowing Logan to attack and cover for 2. Ruby tags back in and grounds things. She chokes out Bayley in the ropes, cheap shot by Liv and Ruby covers for 2. Logan tags back in and works the modified cloverleaf. Bayley escapes, cuts off Logan but Ruby tags in and stops the tag. Bayley fires back and tags in Moon. She runs wild and covers for 2. The springboard high cross follows and that gets 2. Ruby fires back with kicks, and covers, using the ropes and Liv for help. But the ref sees it and tosses Liv. The eclipse finishes Ruby. Bayley & Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad @ 7:10 via pin [**] This was ok, there wasn’t much to it really, but was far from bad.

– The Shield cuts a promo ahead of their final match together.

– Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, & Lashley kicked the shit out of the Lucha House Party earlier in the show.

– Corbin gets his special intro, and says tonight will not be a happy ending for the Shield. They will fail just like Kurt Angle did at Mania. Lashley says the Shield will be lucky to limp out of here tonight. Drew then says to show them respect, and gets your cameras ready, because history is written by the victors. They will be the new dominant force in WWE.

The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, & Lashley : Rollins and Corbin to begin. They lock up and Corbin hits shoulder tackles. They lock up again, and Rollins hits a dropkick. Tag to Ambrose, and double teams follow on Corbin. Ambrose follows with strikes in the corner. Lashley tags in and Ambrose hits a clothesline and Rollins tags in as the Shield triple teams Lashley. Drew & Reigns in now, Reigns lays in strikes, but Drew fires back but runs into a Samoan drop for 2. Ambrose in and dumps Drew. The suicide dive follows, but Lashley distracts him and the heel beat down Ambrose on the floor. Back in and Lashley works him over with strikes, and follows with a suplex for 2. He dumps Ambrose, and then works him over on the floor. Corbin tags back in and they double team Ambrose. Ambrose fights back and gets a figure four, but Drew makes the save. Drew tags in now, but Ambrose counters and hits the suplex. Lashley cuts off the tag, hits an overhead belly to belly and covers for 2. He dumps Ambrose and Reigns backs off the heels with a chair. Drew tags in and Ambrose cuts him off with a neck breaker. Tags to Rollins and Corbin, Rollins runs wild hits sling blade, and follows with a suicide dive. The superkick connects and he looks for blackout, but Drew distracts him and Corbin attacks, Corbin takes Rollins up top, Lashley joins them up top but Rollins fights them off and hits the high cross and tags in Reigns, He runs wild, Superman punch to Corbin, one for Lashley, and both men are down. Tag to Ambrose and he hits the flying elbow for2 as Drew makes the save. Corbin tags in and Rollins saves Ambrose, they battle back, spear on Lashley by Reigns. Blackout by Rollins on Drew, dirty deeds on Corbin and the Shield bomb finishes Corbin. The Shield defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, & Lashley @ 14:25 via pin [***] This was a good main event, with The Shield playing the hits, and giving the crowd what they wanted out of their final match.

– Post match, the crowd chants “thank you Ambrose” & “please don’t go.” Rollins says they tied that already, and while he won the Universal Title and it was a culmination of his career’s journey, it wouldn’t be possible without the Shield and his brothers. He will always love Reigns & Ambrose and they hug. Ambrose takes the mic and says Rollins grew up here, and adds that if you work hard enough and bust your ass, you can do anything you want and Rollins is proof of that. He puts over Reigns for beating leukemia. Don’t take no for an answer. The Shield shares a final fisting.

– End scene.

