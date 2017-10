– Curt Hawkins’ losing streak continued at at WWE’s live event in Saskatoon, losing to Goldust. He is now at 120 losses.

Did @TheCurtHawkins pick up a win at #WWESaskatoon, or did he suffer loss number 120? pic.twitter.com/JS68DnmyxG — WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2017

– INFLUX Pictures has announced that their Perry Saturn documentary has started filming.