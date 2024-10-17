CW Anderson Recalls WCW Tryout Process As ‘Three Days Of Hell’

CW Anderson recently looked back at his tryout for WCW and experience at the WCW Power Plant. The ECW alum spoke with Fightful and looked back at his experience at the WCW training facility. You can see some highlights below:

On the WCW tryout process: “That’s three days of hell. If they told me you had to go back through that to get a $1,000,000 contract with whoever, I say, ‘No, thanks, I’ll just go stick to working at McDonald’s.’ I would not go through that three days of hell. As much as I respect Sergeant Buddy Lee Parker and what I respect I have for Pez Whatley. I couldn’t do that. That three days was the toughest thing I’ve ever been through. There’s videos of what we had to go through with that try out. But once I got in there, people don’t know I was never really formally trained. I started in December 4th of 1993. I was never formally trained until I got to the Power Plant. Sarge took what I knew and Pez Whatley and Mike Winter and kind of fine tuned it into the guy that got his job at ECW.”

On his experience there: “The whole thing with me, ‘getting the contract,’ that was just something that Joey Styles and Paul came up with. It was something to make what I was doing, making the jump to ECW more valuable. But I remember one day they had a tryout, not so much a tryout, but it had 30 guys at the Power Plant. So Paul Orndorff and JJ Dylan, who were two of the agents came to see what they had. I was the last guy to wrestle with a buddy of mine, Curtis White. His name was Toad, wrestling name, and after we got done, Paul and JJ came up to me and said that I had good wrestling skills. I just didn’t have a good look and I wouldn’t pretty much never make it at WCW because they were a cosmetic company. So I tried so hard to be such a good wrestler and I didn’t have the look back then. It just pretty much broke my heart. I was 27 years old at the time, broke my heart that my dreams are going to be shattered and then I got the trial at ECW got my job there. I remember Dreamer telling me one day that he wanted my first pay-per-view match, he wanted me to go out there and steal the show and stick it up the ass of those people at WCW for not offering me a job there.”