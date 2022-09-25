wrestling / News
CWE The Extreme Hangover Full Results 09.23.2022: CWE Championship & More
The Extreme Hangover event was held by Canadian Wrestling’s Elite on September 23 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. You can see the complete results (per Shaun Martens) below.
*EZ Ryder def. Cory Diamond
*Kevin Cannon (w/ Kevin O’Doyle) def. Tyler Rose
*James Roth def. Adam Knight
*Bobby Collins def. Brenden Collins
*Adrien Burton def. Mike Mission
*Danny Duggan def. Roy Holiday
*DRAGNEEL def. Caveman Cole
*Kevy Chevy def. Rob Stardom
*CWE Championship: Mentallo def. Kevin O’Doyle (w/ Kevin Cannon)
