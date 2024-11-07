– Last night’s edition of WWE NXT saw Ridge Holland pick up a huge upset win, pinning NXT Champion Trick Williams in a featured tag team match. Holland and Ethan Page teamed up to beat Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley. Bubba Ray’s tag team partner, D-Von Dudley of The Dudley Boyz, made a surprise appearance to help Williams and Bubba Ray after an attack by the heels. Later on, D-Von gave an angry Trick Williams a pep talk backstage in a WWE digital exclusive video.

D-Von said to Williams, “Listen, we all lose. We’ve lost many a times, but we’ve been successful at it. And when I say successful, even though we’ve lost, we’ve had a lot of successful matches after that follow, and you’ll do the same.

You’re young, you’re hungry, and you’re a hell of a talent. So, keep your head up and don’t you dare look down.”

Last night’s NXT was held at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring many appearances and cameos from former ECW talents. You can view that clip below: