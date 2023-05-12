Various News: D-Von Dudley Explains Why He ‘Liked’ Adult Tweets, Kevin Von Erich Returning to Texas

D-Von Dudley got some attention after he liked some tweets with adult content, and he took to social media to comment. PWMania reports that fans on Twitter noted the likes before they were removed, and Dudley posted to his Twitter account to brush it off. He wrote:

“Everyone relax. It was a joke with friends and the like button was pushed by accident. I laughed out loud about it. Not putting much into it. So again relax people. It was a joke.”

Everyone relax. It was a joke with friends and the like button was pushed by accident. I laughed out loud about it. Not putting much into it . So again relax people. It was a joke. — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) May 12, 2023

– Kevin Von Eric is returning to Texas for the first time in two decades. The Dallas Morning News reports that Von Erich is buying a 60-acre ranch in Dallas, as confirmed by his daughter Kristen Nikolas.

The deal on the ranch will close at the end of the month and all 14 members of the family will move to Texas with him from Hawaii, where they have lived for the last 20 years. The family will retain their property in Kauai.