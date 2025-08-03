wrestling / News
Daisuke Sekimoto Announced For AJPW Royal Road Tournament
Daisuke Sekimoto has joined the field for the AJPW Royal Road Tournament. In a video posted by AJPW on Sunday morning, Sekimoto announced that he is the final entrant into the tournament as you can see below. He will battle Reiu Saito in the first round.
The first round matches for the tournament are as follows:
August 24th (Korakuen Hall)
* Yuma Aoyagi vs. Naoya Nomura
* Kento Miyahara vs. Kengo Mashimo
* Rei Saito vs. Daisuke Sekimoto
August 30th (Kunibiki Messe)
* Shotaro Ashino vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* Hideki Suzuki vs. Odyssey Jones
August 31st (Kobe Sambo Hall)
* Jun Saito vs. Ren Ayabe
* Ryuki Honda vs. Kuma Arashi
* Hokuto Omori vs. XYON
