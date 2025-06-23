wrestling / News
Daisuke Sekimoto Finishing Up With Big Japan Pro Wrestling
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
Daisuke Sekimoto is ending his time with Big Japan Pro Wrestling and moving to free agency. Fightful reports that Big Japan promoter Eiji Tosaka announced the news at the company’s June 22nd show.
The report notes that Sekimoto is finishing up at the end of this month and will be a freelancer going forward. Sekimoto released his statement on the matter on Twitter in Japanese:
— 関本大介 (@sekimotodaisuke) June 23, 2025
