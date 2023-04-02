Dakota Kai Never Heard Word That Sasha Banks And Naomi Were Returning To WWE

There was speculation during the tournament to crown WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship that Sasha Banks and Naomi would be returning, but Dakota Kai never got word of such a thing. Kai and IYO SKY made it to the finals of the toureament, which concluded with Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez winning the titles on the August 29th, 2022 episode of Raw. At the time there was a lot of theorizing online that Banks and Naomi would return after their Raw walkout in May and challenge for the titles, which of course didn’t happen. And Kai told Wrestling Inc that she never heard that backstage.

“We didn’t get told anything of this or about that,” Kai told the site. “I think that it was just like people taking things and making them, maybe something they weren’t, but at the other side, I don’t really know the business. I feel like I’m just like, ‘I’ll do my job and it’s fine,’ but they’ve been killing it, doing what they’re doing right now … But I had no idea. I was like, ‘I don’t know where this is going.'”

Kai and SKY won the titles two weeks after the tournament concluded and are two-time champions, most recently losing them to Becky Lynch and Lita on the February 27th episode of Raw. Banks is now the IWGP Women’s Champion as Mercedes Mone.