Dakota Kai Comments On Chances Of Turning Face Again

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dakota Kai spoke about the possibility of a face turn down the road, and described playing heel as a ‘challenge.’ She noted that she was ‘open to anything’ with her character.

She said: “So I felt when I first turned on Tegan [Nox], that was such a change. Right. I went from this baby face right here to this guy, so it was like zero to a hundred. That was the biggest challenge for me. I’m never opposed to mixing it up though, you know what I mean? I’ve been bad since then, what’s that, 2019?“