Dakota Kai On Her Reaction To Bayley’s WWE Royal Rumble Win

Dakota Kai was ecstatic to see her Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley win the Royal Rumble, as she said recently. Bayley won the women’s Rumble match on Saturday, earning her a WrestleMania title match. Kai was asked by Denise Salcedo about her reaction to Bayley’s win, and she noted that she got emotional in the moment.

“I cried, I was waterworks honestly,” Kai said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Seeing it all down and her being in the match for as long as she was too was insane. When it happened, I was just … all the emotions bubbled to the surface. This woman has supported us, she brought me back, she brought IYO in and gave us an opportunity and she’s always been the most selfless person, the most giving person. So to see her finally get her … receive her roses, it was so nice. I cried like a baby.”

Kai also said the Rumble spurred her motivation to return to the ring, noting, “I want to get back in the ring so bad. Watching them all have fun, I’m like ‘oh god.’ But we’re so close, so I just want to get back into the mix of things physically as a wrestler, and just aim high.”