Various News: Dale Torborg’s Father Passes Away, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

– Jeff Torborg, the father of WCW alumnus Dale Torborg, has passed away. The Daily News reports that Jeff, who was a baseball player and manager, passed on Sunday at the age of 83.

Jeff Torborg played as a backup catcher and caught three no-hitters during his career including Sandy Koufax’s 1965 perfect game against the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the 1965 Los Angeles Dodgers who won the World Series that year. He retired in 1973 and went on to manage the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Montreal Expos, and Florida Marlins.

TNA paid tribute to Torborg as you can see below, writing:

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of baseball legend Jeff Torborg, who appeared ringside at Turning Point 2005 watching his son Dale wrestle. We offer our condolences to his friends and family.”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Torborg.

