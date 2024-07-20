wrestling / News
Dalton Castle Out of Action For Remainder Of 2024 Due to Injury
As previously reported, the finish to Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle on last week’s AEW Collision had to be edited, as Castle was legitimately knocked out. He got caught flush with Strong’s jumping knee strike and didn’t kick out when he was supposed to. This resulted in the referee restarting the count, and the eventual edit. In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced that Castle was injured and would be out of action for the rest of 2024. This caused changes to the planned ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup.
He wrote: “Some injury news that’s forced changes to the plans for this Friday’s #ROHDBD Death Before Dishonor. @theDALTONcastle was injured in his Saturday Night #AEWCollision bout last week vs @roderickstrong. Sadly Dalton will be out of action for the remainder of 2024. Get well soon DC”
