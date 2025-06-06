Dalton Castle Returns On ROH On HonorClub

Dalton Castle is back, making his return in bizarre fashion on this week’s ROH On HonorClub. Thursday’s show ended with a vignette in which four masked men in silver hot pants crawled their way through the desert. They eventually came upon a peacock feather and a rock with what looked like an image of Castle on it.

A UFO then landed to the four men’s excitement and Castle walked out. He proclaimed, “Boys! Let’s go break some hearts.”

Castle has been away from TV since suffering a torn bicep last August.

https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/1930771869638041882