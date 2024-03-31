wrestling / News

Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV Fight Without Honor Set for ROH Supercard of Honor

March 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taya Valkyrie Johnny TV Dalton Castle ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

– Jerry Lynn has had enough. ROH released a new video today confirming a Fight Without Honor between Dalton Castle and Johnny TV at ROH Supercard with Honor later this week. You can view that clip below.

ROH Supercard of Honor is scheduled for April 5 in Philadelphia at The Liacouras Center. It will stream live on WatchROH.com. Here’s the updated lineup:

ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe
ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Hikaru Shida
ROH Women’s World TV Championship Match: Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata
* Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM
ROH Television Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson
* Fight Without Honor: Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV

