Damian Priest On His Habit Of Dressing Like Superheroes On Charter Flights

Damian Priest likes to keep things fun during WWE travel, and he says that superhero costumes are part of his strategy for that. Priest spoke about the matter on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On keeping things fun during charter flights: “You know the way I fly. You know how I am on the charters with the boys and girls. We’re going to have a good time… What happens is, after a few libations and some time in the air, I feel like some people need some help. Superheroes are the best at helping. You’ll see me like this, then I’ll walk away, and the next time you see me, I’m in full costume and character. There is no more Damian Priest.”

On who he’s portrayed: “So far, I’ve only done two in full costume. Aquaman and Batman. I’ve done Aquaman twice.”

On if he thinks it’s helped people: “I think I brought joy, so yes. The reactions are funny because you get everyone going like, ‘What?’ or people waking up from a nap and seeing me and being like, ‘Where am I?’ We’re having libations, so someone like Jimmy Uso, he saw me as Aquaman. Never seen somebody more mad. He didn’t get up or say a word to me. He just sat there mean mugging, but it was real. I’ve talked to him about it and he was like, ‘I don’t know why I was so hot about it.'”