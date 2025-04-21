Damian Priest Reflects On WrestleMania Street Fight With Drew McIntyre

Following a brutal Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Damian Priest expressed immense pride in his performance against Drew McIntyre. In an interview with Denise Salcedo (per Fightful), the former World Heavyweight Champion stated,

“The match, I thought we delivered. I thought for a WrestleMania match with the time we were given, we did our thing. Look, our rivalry, I don’t care what anybody says, it has reason, it has story, and it was heated, and we had our beef. We went at it. We went hard, too. Which is what I was expecting. I know he was expecting it, too. I think we we had a performance worthy of a WrestleMania match, and that was that being my first full singles match. I’m proud as hell.”