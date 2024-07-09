Damian Priest Says He Won’t Hold Seth Rollins To Ban On World Title Shot On WWE Raw

Damian Priest is tossing out the stipulation preventing Seth Rollins from challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship, revealing the decision on this week’s WWE Raw. Rollins found himself under a ban on challenging for the title when he failed to win the championship at WWE Money in the Bank, a situation complicated by the fact that Drew McIntyre joined the match midway through by virtue of his Money in the Bank briefcase as well as CM Punk’s involvement to cost McIntyre the match.

On Monday’s show, Rollins spoke with Priest backstage and congratulated him on the win, noting that Priest might have been lucky but is also good. Priest said that once he gets past Gunther at WWE Summerslam, he was willing to give Rollins another title shot.