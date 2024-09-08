– Insight with Chris Van Vliet recently spoke to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest about his career, and he also discussed why he stopped using The Reckoning as his finishing hold. While Priest wasn’t told to stop using it, he ultimately decided it was a good idea due to Cody Rhodes returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Damian Priest on why he stopped doing the Reckoning as his finisher: “Actually, they didn’t say you can’t do it anymore. I do it differently but it’s one of those things. They’re like, ‘You might wanna …’ but they never said, ‘Change it.'”

On how Cody Rhodes executes the move differently: “If [Rhodes comes] back, and I’m doing this move, every time I hit it, people are gonna think of [him].’ He has his own twist, the way he hooks the arms and twists back and forth. I would do it more with taking my arm out and spinning underneath, but at the end of the day, it’s a Rolling Cutter, right? … Basically, anytime I face Cody, I’m gonna hit him with it.”

On trying submission hold: “I [haven’t] even started doing submissions yet, [of] which I got a few, and I have a different version of a Gogoplata. … It’s one thing paying homage to somebody. It’s one thing doing a similar move to somebody who works somewhere else. But when they’re working in the same company, on the same show, there’s gotta be a difference.”

Damian Priest was victorious at last weekend’s WWE Bash in Berlin. He and Terror Twins tag team partner Rhea Ripley beat The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match.