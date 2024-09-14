wrestling / News
Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed Rematch Set for WWE Raw
– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced some new matchups for next week’s Raw earlier today. Dominik Mysterio will face Damian Priest in a singles matchup. Also, Bronson Reed will face Braun Strowman in a grudge match. You can view that announcement video below.
Monday Night Raw will be held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Monday< September 16. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here's the updated lineup:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day vs. The New Day
* CM Punk returns
* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP has some HUGE news regarding this Monday's Raw! 👀 pic.twitter.com/MQmYBt0nME
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2024
