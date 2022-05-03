Damien Priest to Be Barred From Ringside For Edge vs. AJ Styles At WrestleMania Backlash

AJ Styles will not have to worry about Damien Priest when he gets his rematch against Edge at WrestleMania Backlash. During Monday night’s episode of Raw, Styles faced Priest with the stipulation that should Styles win, Priest would not be able to be at ringside for the match at Sunday’s PPV. Styles was able to roll Priest up to get the win and Finn Balor came out to make a post-match save when Edge and Priest jumped Styles.

We’ll have an updated lineup for WrestleMania Backlash after tonight’s Raw goes off the air. The PPV takes place Sunday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.