Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Whatup, my Monday 411Maniacs? It’s time for another episode of WWE Raw! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and I’m filling in for Tony for the first 15. Sorry not sorry about that. It’s the go-home show before WrestleMania Redux Backlash and THE BLOODLINE is here, so that’s a thing that is happening. We have a lot to get into, so let’s just jump right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of last Friday’s Smackdown contract signing between the Usos and RK-Bro, where it all turned into a six-man tag team match for WrestleMania Backlash after things turned into a brawl and Roman Reigns came to the ring, only to have the Usos attack and Reigns tear up the contract. Then Drew McIntyre came out and laid waste to the Usos, staring down Reigns and going into a brawl which led to Reigns getting tossed and escaping the ring. The six-man tag was announced later in that show.

* We’re LIVE in…Greensboro, North Carolina. And here comes Reigns to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman in tow. The commentary team hypes up the WM Backlash match as The Bloodline approaches the ring and then strike a pose inside.

Heyman gets a mic and says if the Bloodline recalls things correctly (and the Bloodline is never wrong), this is the part where he says “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Monday Night Raw!” He says it’s a special treat for those watching and in attendance, then demands everyone stand to revel in the greatness of their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Reigns is handed the mic and he lets the crowd chant a bit before he calls for North Carolina to acknowledge him.

AND RK-BRO ARE HERE! They take out The Usos with RKOs — and DREW IS ON THE WAY! The Scottish Warrior makes his way out with Angela in hand. Reigns is looking pissed and worried as Drew comes down pointing Angie at Reigns with a smirk. He steps into the ring and RK-Bro leave the ring for him. Sword handed off, McIntyre steps into the ring and stares off with Reigns, and the shit-talking begins. They start trading shots and Drew gets backed into the corner, hit with clotheslines — but Drew flips it around and lays in punches until the Usos attack. RK-Bro come in to even the odds and officials come out to try futilely to separate them as we go to break.

We are BACK, and Earlier Today, The Street Profits ran into Zeke. Here comes Alpha Accademy and Kevin Owens to call them pathetic and says this is Elias. Gable tells Zeke he is smarter than him. Lie detector tests can be tricked, but only by the conniving. They will find a better way to expose him.

Match 1: Kevin Owens and The Alpha Academy vs Ezekiel and The Street Profits

Dawkins and Gable to start. Dawkisns hits a shoulder tackle, flies over Gables back, sends him into the ropes, but Gable gutwrenches the waist on the floor. He hops over Dawkins, Dawkins flies between his legs, arm drag and Dawkins with a spinning back elbow to stop the momentum. Tag to Ford, and he flies in to assist in a double flapjack. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ford work s the arm, sending Gable down hard. Gable kips up, flips out, reverses and gets his own lock in. Otis in. Ford cant drop him. Dawkins in to help, still cant. Zeke in and they hit a triple dropkick!

We are back, and Gable has Ford’s arm locked up. Ford stands, trying to escape, reaching for a tag, so Gable knocks him off the apron. He sends Ford to the apron, Ford hits a shoulder, another, springboard right into a Northern Lights from Gable! 1..2…NO!!! Nice. Tag to Owens, who stomps Ford away in the corner. Owens whips into a short clothesline. Elbow drop and Owens with a springboard into a moonsault onto Ford and a pin! 1..2…NO!!!! Ford flips over Owens, hits an Enziguri. Zeke wants the tag. Ford gets it! Tag to. Gable! Zeke with aclothelsine, a back elbow, a whip and kick from Gable, but Zeke hits a Spinebuster to Gable! Knee to the entering Otis! Chops to Gable! Whip to the corner, reversed, Zeke hops up, Donkey kick to Gable, Zeke rushes the corner, splash in the corner! Delayed suplex into a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Otis is in to stop the pin! He sends Zeke away and lifts Ford, sending him over the top rope, Dawkins with a running knee to Otis. Owens is in. Superkick!!! Zeke shoots the legs of Owens! He mounts with some rights! Owens rolls to the outside.

Owens grabs him and Gale is up! Gable drops and locks the waist, back elbow, ref distracted, Owens pulls the leg! Cradle from Gable! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens

That was fun. Good opener with a lot of action that also moved the story forward. Owens is a Godsend, and Gable is criminally underrated. Zeke is actually getting love, which is shocking, but this shit might work.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:29

Backstage, AJ Styles is talking with Kevin, not Owens.