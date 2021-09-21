Dan Lambert Discusses His ATT Fighters Eventually Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– Speaking to Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri, American Top Team founder and AEW on-air talent Dan Lambert discussed some of the ATT fighters potentially wrestling in AEW at some point. Below are some highlights.

Dan Lambert on ATT fighters getting into pro wrestling: “It’s funny. They say all actors want to be singers and all singers want to be actors. A lot of the MMA guys want to get into pro-wrestling. Then you hear pro-wrestlers who want to get into MMA. It’s just fun for them right now. While they’re fighting, they’re fighting. You have one ass, you can ride one horse at one time. Would I be surprised if any one of those guys got into it at some point in the future? No. Although, when Andrei and JDS were in that skybox looking down at that tag match with the Lucha Bros. and the Young Bucks and the crazy s**t they were doing in the cage at the pay-per-view the other night, I looked at them and said, ‘are you sure you want to do that at some point in the future?’ They’re like, ‘I don’t know about that.’”

Lambert on Jorge Masvidal: “I think Jorge (Masvidal)’s plans on what his future is probably changes by the day. Talk about somebody who’s in demand. He’s all over the place. He called me a couple of weeks ago and I said, ‘It sounds like a weird connection. Where are you at?’ He’s like, ‘oh, I’m in Egypt.’ He’s everywhere. I don’t know what’s in Jorge’s future but he’s probably going to be busy.”

Lambert on Masvidal on the microphone at the gym: “I think Masvidal is the best on the mic at the gym. If you ever go to the open workouts, at least pre-COVID when they were doing those at the bigger shows, he’d walk out, and instead of hitting pads or doing something like that, he’d just grab the microphone and say, ‘f**k it. You’ve seen me hit pads a million times. You’ve seen me hit people all the time. Let’s start talking.’ You just watch the fans interact with him, and the guy is just so sharp on the microphone. It’s not like a script. He’s not memorizing lines. S**t just pops out of his mouth and people want to hear it.”