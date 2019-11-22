Dan Maff Explains Why He Decided To Re-Sign With ROH

In an interview with Kevin Eck on ROHWrestling.com, Dan Maff explained why he decided to re-sign with Ring of Honor after years away from the promotion. Here are highlights:

On getting the call for the match with PCO: “I received a message from Colt Cabana asking me if I was available on Nov 3. I replied, “Yes, I’m available,” and then the next question blew my mind. He asked if I was interested in facing PCO in Columbus, Ohio, for ROH. I read the text twice just to make sure I was reading this correctly. My heart immediately started racing uncontrollably and I replied a thumbs up and told him I was in. I was so excited, but I didn’t know what to do. I stood up, walked around, sat back down, and my mind was racing all over the place.”

On stepping into an ROH ring for the first time in 14 years: “Surprisingly, I made my return to ROH in Pittsburgh the night before the match with PCO. I remember sitting down watching from the second level and admiring the entire set-up and production of ROH now while saying to myself, “This is not the ROH I remember, man. It’s come a long way.” All of a sudden, I was approached by one of the agents and I was told I was going to be involved in a six-man tag match. I was teaming with PCO and Marty Scurll against Cheeseburger, Colt Cabana and Jeff Cobb. As I was waiting for my entrance, all I kept thinking was, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this is happening. I can’t believe I’m here. Just relax and be you. This is probably the only shot I will get and I’m gonna swing for the fences.'”

On why he signed with ROH: “Spending over a decade on the independent circuit was definitely humbling and life-altering. No major company showed interest in my services, or at least no company reached out to me. I strived for an ROH return for many years. I watched many talented wrestlers pass me and move up to a major company, but yet I never stopped believing, never stopped grinding, never stopped striving, never stopped working hard, and always came to work with a smile on my face.”