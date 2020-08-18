Dan Matha Reportedly Arrested for Failing to Appear in Court

– WrestlingInc.com reports that former NXT Superstar Dan Matha (aka Dorian Mak) was arrested on Monday, August 17 in Orlando, Florida. Matha was charged for failing to appear in court.

It’s unknown why Matha was scheduled to appear in court. The charge of failing to appear in court is a first-degree misdemeanor. You can view a picture of his mugshot at the above link.

As previously reported, Matha was released earlier this year as part of WWE’s massive talent layoffs due to the ongoing global pandemic.