Dana Brooke On Why She’d Like to Face Kanye West, Where In Chicago She’d Like to Wrestle

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke was recently on NBC 5 Chicago (h/t WrestlingInc) and answered questions from fans. She talked about where in Chicago she’d like to defend her title, as well as which celebrities she’d love to face. Highlights are below.

On where in Chicago she’d love to defend her title: “I would love, love, love to defend my 24/7 Title at The Bean in Chicago,” she said. “That would be amazing. Oh my God, I think that would be so fun because you could see what’s coming, right? The Bean is like a giant mirror. So you could see what’s coming all around you. So I would have my head on a swivel like this. And definitely checking myself out on The Bean and seeing if R-Truth, or Tozawa, or Tamina were running up after me, and then I would make my escape plan.”

On why she’d like to defend her title against Kanye West: “Since now Kanye is like, like in the midst of everything right now, I think it would be awesome to show him who is boss, that women run the world,” Brooke said. “So I would like to, you know, defend this title against, you know, ‘Ye,’ as he calls himself these days.”

On why she’d like to defend her title against Oprah: “Oprah. Ever since I was a young girl, I used to watch Oprah all the time. She speaks on what I speak about: women empowerment and showing that women can do everything. So it would be great, you know, if she won the 24/7 Title from me and I, you know, definitely capitalize on it and win it back from her.”